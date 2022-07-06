Vow ASA: Vow technology BioGreen selected by NSR for Sweden's first biochar research centre

BioGreen by Vow has been awarded a prominent place in a biochar demonstration plant in a new research centre opened by NSR in Sweden earlier this month. The research centre is the first of its kind globally and is one of seven facilities receiving funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

In the beginning of June this year, NSR (Nordvästra Skånes Renhållnings AB) inaugurated Sweden's largest production facility for biochar produced from garden waste.

The plant will produce 1,500 tonnes of biochar annually from 7,000 tonnes of garden waste from the city parks and gardens of residents of Helsingborg. As a by-product of the process, a surplus of just over 11 GWh of district heating is also produced, providing heating to approximately 700 households each year.

At the same time and on a nearby location, a one-of-a-kind research centre for biochar was opened. The research centre is one of seven facilities globally receiving funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, as a mean to scale up the potential of biochar pyCCS as a major solution to combat climate change.

BioGreen pyrolysis technology from Vow was selected for both facilities. The technology can be used in a broad range of applications for turning organic waste and biomass into valuable resources such as biochar and CO2 neutral energy.

The biochar from the NSR facility will be used for a variety of applications, including soil improvement. Because the biochar is a porous organic material, it increases water retention and makes room for the microorganisms that keep the soil alive and fertile. The research centre will also provide for increased knowledge of the possible uses and different characteristics of a wide variety of feedstock.

"We are proud to be selected to provide our technology to such an important initiative as the NSR research centre. This shows that the BioGreen technology is relevant, and more importantly that the employees of Vow have unique competence and experience within pyrolysis and process technology.", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

"The biochar research centre will be an important meeting point for students, researchers and companies in several industries that are chasing opportunities for decarbonisation. We are excited to use Vow's world leading technology to facilitate for education, research and development within this important area", says Ulf Molén, CEO of NSR.

About NSR NSR (Nordvästra Skånes Renhållnings AB) is a leading recycling company in Sweden whose objective is to handle and recycle waste in the best possible way to create a long term sustainable and environmentally compatible society. NSR is owned by the six northwest Skåne municipalities of Bjuv, Båstad, Helsingborg, Höganäs, Åstorp and Ängelholm.

About Bloomberg Philanthropies Bloomberg Philanthropies work to improve the lives of millions of people in 941 cities and 173 countries. Encompassing all of Mike Bloomberg's giving, Bloomberg Philanthropies includes his foundation, corporate, and personal philanthropy as well as Bloomberg Associates, a pro bono consultancy that works with mayors in cities around the world.

For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25 Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA Tel: +47 928 88 728 Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

About Vow Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).