We are thrilled to announce that our subsidiary, Etia, has recently entered into a contract with Qingdao Deeshenghengxin Food Company. The agreement entails the delivery of a Safesteril unit type 600 to the prominent Paprika industry player in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. This successful transaction marks the second sale in Qingdao this year within the paprika business.

The contract falls under Vow's Industrial Solutions division, specifically within the Food Safety sector. The total order intake for Food Safety this year amounts to Euro 2.6 million, further solidifying Etia's position in the market.

To commemorate this milestone, see picture capturing the visit of Mr. Wang Di (Owner) and his colleague Connie Xu, representing Qingdao Deeshenghengxin Food Company, to our booth at the Chinese Spice Conference held in Laoling city in early September.