    VOW   NO0010708068

VOW ASA

(VOW)
  Report
Vow second half year 2021: Invitation to presentation and Q&A on 23 February 2022

02/16/2022 | 04:44am EST
Vow ASA will release its report for the second half year of 2021 on Wednesday 23 February 2022 at around 08:00 CET. The update will be published on https://newsweb.oslobors.no/ and on the company's web site www.vowasa.com.

At 09:00 CET on the same day, the company's CEO Henrik Badin will present the results live at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo. Participants are welcome to participate in person or to follow the presentation via livestream. The stream will also be available for replay on www.vowasa.com after the event. The session will be held in English.

If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO (Erik Magelssen) by email at erik.magelssen@vowasa.com.

To register and join the webcast, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20220223_1/

For further information, please contact: Erik Magelssen, CFO Vow ASA Tel: +47 928 88 728 Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com

About Vow ASA In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Vow ASA published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 09:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 516 M 58,0 M 58,0 M
Net income 2021 11,3 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net Debt 2021 66,0 M 7,41 M 7,41 M
P/E ratio 2021 192x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 2 132 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 36,1%
Chart VOW ASA
Duration : Period :
VOW ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOW ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,60 NOK
Average target price 24,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Badin Chief Executive Officer
Erik Magelssen Chief Financial Officer
Narve Reiten Chairman
Henning Mohn Chief Technical Officer
Jonny Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOW ASA-20.72%239
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-12.23%31 110
SUEZ0.10%14 334
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-20.01%10 161
STERICYCLE, INC.0.07%5 355
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-8.63%4 200