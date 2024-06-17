Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Vow Green Metals AS ("Vow Green Metals" or the "Company") on 5 June 2024 regarding the board of directors of the Company resolving to issue 37,573,805 new shares in connection with a NOK 70 million equity investment by Vardar AS and Skagerak Energipartner AS, as further detailed in the announcement.

The share capital increase pertaining to the issue of the new shares has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). Following such registration, the Company's new share capital is NOK 1,318,205.8305 divided into 202,800,897 shares, each having a par value of NOK 0.0065.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.