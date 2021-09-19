Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Vox Royalty Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOX   KY92914S1187

VOX ROYALTY CORP.

(VOX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp. CIO Spencer Cole Provides Overview of Company Assets and Key Partnerships

09/19/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CIO Spencer Cole Provides Overview of Company Assets

Malibu, CA, United States (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer of Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF). Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions.

The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Mr. Cole is the Co-Founder of Mineral Royalties Online (acquired by Vox Royalty), He's a Mining Engineer and former Investment Banker; with over 10 years of experience with BHP (M&A, Feasibility Studies), South32 and UBS Investment Bank; he's historically involved in >$1B of royalty transactions; He has a BComm (Finance) and MEng (Mining Engineering).

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/107063/vox



About Vox Royalty Corp.:

Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.



Source:
Vox Royalty Corp.



Contact:

IR@voxroyalty.com
www.voxroyalty.com
Phone
+1-345-815-3939
Address
66 Wellington Street West, Suite 5300
TD Bank Tower Box 48
Toronto, ON
M5K 1E6
Canada

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about VOX ROYALTY CORP.
05:40pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Vox Royalty Corp. (VAN:VOX) CIO Spencer Cole Provides Over..
AQ
05:40pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Vox Royalty Corp. CIO Spencer Cole Provides Overview of C..
AW
09/10VOX ROYALTY : Construction contract awarded for mt ida gold project
AQ
09/09VOX ROYALTY : Construction Contract Awarded for Mt Ida Gold Project
AQ
09/06ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Vox Royalty , the Fastest Growing Royalty Company; an Inte..
AW
09/06ELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Vox Royalty (VAN:VOX), the Fastest Growing Royalty Company..
AQ
08/31VOX ROYALTY : Provides Development and Exploration Updates from Operating Partne..
AQ
08/31Vox Royalty Corp. Provides Development and Exploration Updates from Operating..
CI
08/16Tranche Update on Vox Royalty Corp.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on Novemb..
CI
08/03THOR EXPLORATIONS : Vox Notes First Gold Pour at the Segilola Gold Mine
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,65 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,7 M 95,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart VOX ROYALTY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Vox Royalty Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,42 $
Average target price 3,65 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
Managers and Directors
Kyle Floyd Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Attard Chief Financial Officer & Director
Spencer Cole Chief Investment Officer
Robert David Sckalor Independent Director
Alastair W. McIntyre Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOX ROYALTY CORP.3.00%96
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.28%9 611
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-21.33%8 951
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.29.02%7 761
HECLA MINING COMPANY-13.89%2 996
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD27.48%2 222