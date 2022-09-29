Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Voxeljet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VJET   US92912L2060

VOXELJET AG

(VJET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:40 2022-09-28 pm EDT
3.890 USD   +11.46%
06:02aVoxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
EQ
06:02avoxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
03:51aVoxeljet Says Management Board Approves $2 Million Capital Increase Against Cash Contributions, Proposes Offering of American Depositary Receipts
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

09/29/2022 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

29-Sep-2022 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

Friedberg, September 29, 2022

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,279,070 Ordinary Shares at a purchase price of $3.44 per share (this equals EUR 3.60 per Ordinary Share based on the exchange rate as of the close of business in New York on September 28, 2022) in the form of American Depositary Receipts in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about October 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-255911) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements are not statements of fact and are made using words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "strive", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements are an expression of the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of voxeljet AG and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts made by voxeljet AG on the basis of its best knowledge, but do not constitute any statement with respect to their future accuracy. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. voxeljet AG cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or that voxeljet AG will realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are usually difficult to predict and ordinarily not in the domain of influence of voxeljet AG. These risks and other factors are discussed in more detail in the company’s public filings with the SEC. It should be noted that actual events or developments could materially differ from the events and developments described or included in the forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: voxeljet AG
Paul-Lenz-Str. 1a
86316 Friedberg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 7483 100
Internet: www.voxeljet.de
ISIN: US92912L2060
WKN: A2QBGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1453165

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1453165  29-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1453165&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VOXELJET AG
06:02aVoxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
EQ
06:02avoxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
03:51aVoxeljet Says Management Board Approves $2 Million Capital Increase Against Cash Contri..
MT
09/28Voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares
EQ
09/28voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares
BU
09/28European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/27European ADRs Climb Higher in Tuesday Trading
MT
09/20European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
09/15European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
09/14European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOXELJET AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,9 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,3 M 27,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart VOXELJET AG
Duration : Period :
voxeljet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOXELJET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,89 $
Average target price 9,38 $
Spread / Average Target 141%
Managers and Directors
Ingo Rudolf Ederer Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Peter Franz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Peter G. Nietzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfred Grießer Director-Research & Development
Franz Hägle Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOXELJET AG-34.07%27
CANON INC.12.42%22 141
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-2.33%4 411
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.89%4 343
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-12.60%1 566
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION-20.09%1 440