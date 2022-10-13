Advanced search
    VJET   US92912L2060

VOXELJET AG

(VJET)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-10-13 pm EDT
2.950 USD   -1.34%
04:32pVoxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
EQ
04:31pvoxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering
BU
11:02aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
Voxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

10/13/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
voxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

13-Oct-2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voxeljet AG Completes $ 4.4 Million Registered Direct Offering

Friedberg, 13 October, 2022

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has completed its registered direct offering and sale of 1,279,070 Ordinary Shares in the form of American Depositary Receipts at a purchase price of $3.44 per American Depositary Receipt.

The gross proceeds of the offering amount to USD 4.4 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

Important Additional Information

This announcement is neither an advertisement nor a prospectus and does not constitute a recommendation with respect to the securities described in this announcement.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 255911) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent this document contains forward-looking statements, such statements are not statements of fact and are made using words such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "strive", "assume" and similar expressions. These statements are an expression of the intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of voxeljet AG and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts made by voxeljet AG on the basis of its best knowledge, but do not constitute any statement with respect to their future accuracy. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. voxeljet AG cannot provide assurances that the matters described in this press release will be successfully completed or that voxeljet AG will realize the anticipated benefits of any transaction. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are usually difficult to predict and ordinarily not in the domain of influence of voxeljet AG. These risks and other factors are discussed in more detail in the company’s public filings with the SEC. It should be noted that actual events or developments could materially differ from the events and developments described or included in the forward-looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Contact:
Johannes Pesch
Director BIP

 

 

13-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: voxeljet AG
Paul-Lenz-Str. 1a
86316 Friedberg
Germany
Phone: +49 821 7483 100
Internet: www.voxeljet.de
ISIN: US92912L2060
WKN: A2QBGM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1463309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1463309  13-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1463309&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
