Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Voxeljet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VJET   US92912L2060

VOXELJET AG

(VJET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:26:21 2023-03-09 pm EST
2.180 USD   -0.46%
04:23pVoxeljet AG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
03/08European Equities Flat as Euro Area Reports Stagnant Q4 Growth
MT
03/02Financial Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voxeljet AG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

03/09/2023 | 04:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company” or “voxeljet”), a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the closing of the financial markets on Thursday, March 30th.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants from voxeljet will include its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ingo Ederer, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rudolf Franz, who will provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 1-877-704-4453 in the United States/Canada, or 1-201-389-0920 for international, Conference Title “voxeljet AG Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call”. Investors are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time in order to complete a brief registration. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, Replay Conference ID number 13736688. The recording will be available for replay through April 7, 2023.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Please go to the website https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598160837 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About voxeljet

voxeljet’s (NASDAQ: VJET) roots reach back to the year 1995 with the first successful dosing of UV-resins. In the context of a "hidden" project, initial 3D-printing tests are performed at the Technical University Munich. Our company was founded on May 5, 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard by developing new generative processes for the series-production of complex components using 3D printing. In the beginning, operations are launched with four employees at the TUM. Today, we are a globally acting, leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand 3D printed parts to industrial and commercial customers. Components manufactured with the help of our technology are flying in space, make mobility more efficient and the production of new engineering solutions possible. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about VOXELJET AG
04:23pVoxeljet AG Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release and C..
BU
03/08European Equities Flat as Euro Area Reports Stagnant Q4 Growth
MT
03/02Financial Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/01Pharma, Natural Resources Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Higher in Wednesday Tr..
MT
02/28VX4000 from voxeljet 3D prints casting cores for all-electric Cadillac CELESTIQ
BU
02/28Voxeljet AG and Tooling & Equipment International Expand Their Collaboration
CI
02/23After Strong Start, European Equities Pull Back in Thursday Trading
MT
02/15Telecoms, Financial Stocks Weigh Down European Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
02/09Telecoms, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
02/06Tech, Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOXELJET AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,2 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 18,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart VOXELJET AG
Duration : Period :
voxeljet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOXELJET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,19 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 208%
Managers and Directors
Ingo Rudolf Ederer Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Peter Franz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Peter G. Nietzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfred Grießer Director-Research & Development
Franz Hägle Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOXELJET AG-4.78%18
CANON INC.2.99%21 800
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.5.06%4 704
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.0.90%3 777
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.13.47%2 156
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION10.26%1 606