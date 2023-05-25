Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Voxeljet AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VJET   US92912L2060

VOXELJET AG

(VJET)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:21 2023-05-25 pm EDT
1.810 USD   +0.56%
05:28pVoxeljet : DECLARED VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
05/23Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/22European Equities Start Week Off on Down Note
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voxeljet : DECLARED VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

05/25/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DECLARED VOTING RESULTS

Percentages are approximate values.

Agenda

Item

Object of the Resolution

Valid Votes

Cast

% of the

Share

Capital

YES-Votes

and

% of the

Votes Cast

NO-Votes and

% of the

Votes Cast

Proposal

No. 2

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the Management Board

612,922

6.71

568,583

92.77%

44,339

7.23%

yes

No. 3

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board

1,451,203

15.89

1,406,761

96.94%

44,442

3.06%

yes

No. 4

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2023

1,453,910

15.92

1,419,939

97.66%

33,971

2.34%

yes

No. 5

Resolution on the approval of the Remuneration Report

1,451,813

15.89

1,392,392

95.91%

59,421

4.09%

yes

No. 6

Resolution on the cancellation of the Authorized Capital (Authorized Capital 2022), the creation of a new Authorized Capital (Authorized Capital 2023) with authorization to exclude subscription rights; amendment of the Articles of Association

1,451,931

15.89

1,395,075

96.08%

56,856

3.92%

yes

No. 7

Extension of the authorization to issue stock options (2022 stock option plan) and creation of further Conditional Capital; amendment of the Articles of Association

1,452,675

15.90

1,392,960

95.89%

59,715

4.11%

yes

Agenda

Item

Object of the Resolution

Valid Votes

Cast

% of the

Share

Capital

YES-Votes

and

% of the

Votes Cast

NO-Votes and

% of the

Votes Cast

Proposal

No. 8

Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association concerning virtual general meetings

1,451,910

15.89

1,416,423

97.56%

35,487

2.44%

yes

No. 9

Resolution on the amendment of the Articles of Association regarding the virtual participation of members of the Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting

1,451,980

15.90

1,408,666

97.02%

43,314

2.98%

yes

No. 10

Approval of the remuneration system for members of the Management Board

1,449,864

15.87

1,390,193

95.88%

59,671

4.12%

yes

No. 11

Election of a member of the Supervisory Board - Ms. Jacqueline Dee Schneider

1,452,710

15.90

1,395,086

96.03%

57,624

3.97%

yes

No. 12

Resolution on the expansion of the Supervisory Board and the corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association

1,453,301

15.91

1,394,400

95.95%

58,901

4.05%

yes

No. 13

Election of an additional member of the Supervisory Board - Ms. Jane Marie Arnold

1,451,431

15.89

1,394,506

96.08%

56,925

3.92%

yes

No. 14

Resolution on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members

1,451,512

15.89

1,391,033

95.83%

60,479

4.17%

yes

Attachments

Disclaimer

Voxeljet AG published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 21:27:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VOXELJET AG
05:28pVoxeljet : DECLARED VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
05/23Pharma Stocks Lead European Equities Modestly Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
05/22European Equities Start Week Off on Down Note
MT
05/19Alliance Global Partners Cuts Voxeljet's Price Target to $4 From $6, Buy Rating Maintai..
MT
05/19Transcript : Voxeljet AG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 19, 2023
CI
05/18Pharma Stocks Burden European Equities in Thursday Trading
MT
05/17Voxeljet AG Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
BU
05/17Voxeljet AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023 and Full Year End..
CI
05/17Pharma Stocks Weigh Down European Equities in Wednesday Trading
MT
05/09Voxeljet AG Schedules First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release and Conference Call
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOXELJET AG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 33,0 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 16,4 M 16,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 253
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart VOXELJET AG
Duration : Period :
voxeljet AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOXELJET AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,80 $
Average target price 4,75 $
Spread / Average Target 164%
Managers and Directors
Ingo Rudolf Ederer Chief Executive Officer
Rudolf Peter Franz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Peter G. Nietzer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alfred Grießer Director-Research & Development
Franz Hägle Director-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOXELJET AG-21.74%16
CANON INC.20.05%25 026
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.15.69%5 101
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.5.53%3 891
KONICA MINOLTA, INC.-9.30%1 697
TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION13.45%1 627
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer