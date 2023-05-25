Voxeljet : DECLARED VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the Management Board
612,922
6.71
568,583
92.77%
44,339
7.23%
yes
No. 3
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board
1,451,203
15.89
1,406,761
96.94%
44,442
3.06%
yes
No. 4
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2023
1,453,910
15.92
1,419,939
97.66%
33,971
2.34%
yes
No. 5
Resolution on the approval of the Remuneration Report
1,451,813
15.89
1,392,392
95.91%
59,421
4.09%
yes
No. 6
Resolution on the cancellation of the Authorized Capital (Authorized Capital 2022), the creation of a new Authorized Capital (Authorized Capital 2023) with authorization to exclude subscription rights; amendment of the Articles of Association
1,451,931
15.89
1,395,075
96.08%
56,856
3.92%
yes
No. 7
Extension of the authorization to issue stock options (2022 stock option plan) and creation of further Conditional Capital; amendment of the Articles of Association
1,452,675
15.90
1,392,960
95.89%
59,715
4.11%
yes
No. 8
Resolution on an amendment to the Articles of Association concerning virtual general meetings
1,451,910
15.89
1,416,423
97.56%
35,487
2.44%
yes
No. 9
Resolution on the amendment of the Articles of Association regarding the virtual participation of members of the Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting
1,451,980
15.90
1,408,666
97.02%
43,314
2.98%
yes
No. 10
Approval of the remuneration system for members of the Management Board
1,449,864
15.87
1,390,193
95.88%
59,671
4.12%
yes
No. 11
Election of a member of the Supervisory Board - Ms. Jacqueline Dee Schneider
1,452,710
15.90
1,395,086
96.03%
57,624
3.97%
yes
No. 12
Resolution on the expansion of the Supervisory Board and the corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association
1,453,301
15.91
1,394,400
95.95%
58,901
4.05%
yes
No. 13
Election of an additional member of the Supervisory Board - Ms. Jane Marie Arnold
1,451,431
15.89
1,394,506
96.08%
56,925
3.92%
yes
No. 14
Resolution on the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members