Voxeljet said Wednesday that GE Research has selected it as its partner for the U.S. Department of Energy's $14.9 million award in federal funding for the development and commercialization of a large sand binder jet 3D printer, called Advanced Casting Cell.

In addition to voxeljet, GE Research has also selected GE Hydro, GE Onshore Wind, GE Offshore Wind, Clemson University, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Hodge Foundry as partners on the ACC project.

The Advanced Casting Cell project will be developed and deployed to produce sand molds to manufacture metallic near-net shape parts. The project includes the digital creation of mold designs via a digital foundry as well as the completion of a techno-economic analysis of cost and supply chain challenges.

The project aims to produce 3D-printed large scale sand molds to cast components for the nacelle of the GE Haliade-X Offshore Turbine.

