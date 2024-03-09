Voxtur Analytics Corp. announced that Gary Yeoman has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Voxtur Board, effective immediately. Mr. Yeoman?s appointment follows the resignation of Chairman Nick Smith who has served diligently as Chairman, providing invaluable leadership and guidance to the Company since joining the board December 31, 2022.

While Mr. Smith will continue to be a supportive shareholder, he has decided to step down from his position as Chairman to focus on his investment management business. Following Mr. Smith's resignation, the Board of Directors has appointed Gary Yeoman as Interim Chairman. Mr. Yeoman brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the capital markets and as a corporate board member, having served on the Voxtur board for over 10 years.

He has previously served as Executive Chairman prior to being re-appointed as CEO in April 2023. His leadership skills and strategic vision will continue to be instrumental in guiding the company through this transition period. As Mr. Smith transitions to his new role as a supportive shareholder, the Company expresses its gratitude for his dedicated service and contributions over the years.

His insights and guidance have been invaluable, and his continued support will be instrumental in the company's future success.