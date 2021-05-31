Voxtur Analytics : Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
Note
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
41,170
$
6,002
Trade and other receivables, net
20
7,400
2,377
Contract assets
149
114
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,087
698
49,806
9,191
Non-current Assets:
Other non-current assets
415
507
Contract assets
245
133
Investment
21
3,681
3,297
Interest in joint ventures
260
-
Right-of-use assets
7
1,237
1,337
Property and equipment
462
461
Intangible assets
5
75,720
16,048
Goodwill
6
61,168
8,178
143,188
29,961
Total Assets
$
192,994
$
39,152
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
6,275
$
3,510
Unearned revenue
8
2,543
2,018
Lease obligations
9
351
348
Current portion of long-term debt
10
4,250
1,250
13,419
7,126
Non-current Liabilities:
Unearned revenue
8
1,388
1,238
Lease obligations
9
971
1,071
Long-term debt
10
24,150
3,868
Convertible debentures
11
430
7,644
Deferred tax liability
12,091
324
39,030
14,145
Shareholders' Equity
140,545
17,881
Going concern
2(a)
Subsequent events
22
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
192,994
$
39,152
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Note
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Revenue
14,15,16
$
14,468
$
5,111
Direct operating expenses
7,260
2,688
Gross margin
7,208
2,423
Other operating expenses:
Technology and operations
2,322
1,499
Selling and business development
1,291
506
General and administration
9,587
1,809
13,200
3,814
Loss from operations
(5,992)
(1,391)
Other income
22
-
Finance costs, net
17
(688)
(285)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(471)
1,389
Loss for the period before income tax
$
(7,129)
$
(286)
Income tax recovery (expense)
(223)
25
Loss for the period
$
(7,352)
$
(261)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that will not be reclassified to loss
for the period:
Change in fair value of investment
21
384
160
Foreign exchange loss on the translation of
foreign operations
(1,507)
(120)
(1,123)
40
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(8,475)
$
(221)
Weighted average number of common shares
Basic and diluted
18
293,275,461
108,651,784
Loss per share
Basic and diluted
18
$
(0.03)
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended March 31, 2021
Common
Non-voting
Warrant
Contributed
Other
Note
share capital
share capital
capital
surplus
reserve
Deficit
AOCI
1
Total Equity
Balance at December 31, 2020
$
30,402
$
-
$
2,455
$
7,057
$
1,291
$
(25,016)
$
1,692
$
17,881
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(7,352)
-
(7,352)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
-
Change in fair value of investment
21
-
-
-
-
-
-
384
384
Foreign exchange loss on the translation of
foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,507)
(1,507)
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(7,352)
(1,123)
(8,475)
Issuance of common shares
12(a)
88,747
27,656
-
-
-
-
-
116,403
Conversion of debentures
12(d)
8,558
-
-
-
(1,233)
-
-
7,325
Warrants exercised
12(c)
3,740
-
(555)
-
-
-
-
3,185
Warrants expired
-
-
(4)
4
-
-
-
-
Options exercised
12(b)
15
-
-
(5)
-
-
-
10
Conversion of restricted share units
12(e)
1,623
-
-
(1,623)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
16
-
-
-
4,216
-
-
-
4,216
Balance at March 31, 2021
$
133,085
$
27,656
$
1,896
$
9,649
$
58
$
(32,368)
$
569
$
140,545
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Common
Non-voting
Warrant
Contributed
Other
Note
share capital
share capital
capital
surplus
reserve
Deficit
AOCI
1
Total Equity
Balance at December 31, 2019
$
22,881
$
-
$
1,147
$
6,647
$
1,332
$
(18,850)
$
409
$
13,566
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(261)
-
(261)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Change in fair value of investment
-
-
-
-
-
-
160
160
Foreign exchange loss on the translation of
foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
(120)
(120)
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(261)
40
(221)
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
17
-
-
-
17
Balance at March 31, 2020
$
22,881
$
-
$
1,147
$
6,664
$
1,332
$
(19,111)
$
449
$
13,362
AOCI is defined as Accumulated other comprehensive income.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Voxtur Analytics Corp.
Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Note
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the period
$
(7,352)
$
(261)
Adjustments for:
Amortization of equipment
33
45
Amortization of intangible assets
5
1,590
450
Amortization of right-of-use assets
7
89
93
Bad debt expense
-
73
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
288
(1,575)
Finance costs, net
17
688
285
Income tax (recovery) expense
223
(25)
Share-based compensation expense
4,216
17
(225)
(898)
Changes in non-cash operating assets and liabilities
19
(1,775)
(426)
Interest paid
(214)
(30)
Interest received
8
3
Cash used in operating activities
(2,206)
(1,351)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of lease obligations
(101)
(103)
Repayment of long-term debt
(9,334)
-
Proceeds from term loan
10
27,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
12(a)
34,973
-
Proceeds from warrants exercised
12(c)
3,186
-
Proceeds from options exercised
12(b)
10
-
Debt and equity issuance costs
(2,126)
-
Cash provided by financing activities
53,608
(103)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of Voxtur, net of cash received
4
(16,200)
-
Purchase of equipment
(35)
(5)
Cash used in investing activities
(16,235)
(5)
Increase (decrease) in cash for the period
35,167
(1,459)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
1
-
Cash - beginning of period
6,002
3,560
Cash - end of period
$
41,170
$
2,101
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
