ORLANDO, Fla., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced that it will be reporting its Fiscal 2025 first quarter results for the period ended May 31, 2024, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after the market closes. The Company will then be hosting a conference call and webcast to discuss its results and business operations on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

To attend the webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kzsk98zv

To access by phone: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7eae05a5e3b74b5b8b78a3235500c167

Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. Those wishing to ask questions following management's remarks should use the dial-in numbers provided.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and archived under "Events and Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.voxxintl.com/events-and-presentations

About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in the Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics industries. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC, as such descriptions may be updated or amended in any future reports we file with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; global economic trends; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; operational execution by our businesses; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational improvements, restructuring and other cost reduction methods; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the War in the Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result.

Investor Relations Contact:

Glenn Wiener

GW Communications (for VOXX)

Email: gwiener@GWCco.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voxx-international-corporation-sets-date-to-report-its-fiscal-2025-first-quarter-results-and-host-conference-call-302188433.html

SOURCE VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX)