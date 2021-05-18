VOXX INTERNATIONAL : REPORTS ITS FISCAL 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K) 05/18/2021 | 05:36pm EDT Send by mail :

• Fiscal 2021 net sales increased $168.7 million or 42.7% year-over-year. • Fiscal 2021 operating income of $22.5 million increased by $72.8 million year-over-year. • Fiscal 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of $46.9 million increased by $42.1 million year-over-year. • Company reports significant increases in net sales, gross profit, operating and net income, and both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA when comparing the fiscal fourth quarter periods. • Balance sheet remains strong as cash position of $59.4 million increased $22.0 million year-over-year. ORLANDO, FL. - May 13, 2021 - VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and year ended February 28, 2021. Commenting on the Company's Fiscal 2021 results, Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, 'As our results demonstrate, we made significant progress this past fiscal year and believe we are at the beginning of the next phase of growth. We made two strategic acquisitions to strengthen our automotive business and have been awarded over $400 million in new OEM awards, many of which are the result of our alliance with Amazon to bring Fire TV to the automotive markets, and other OEM awards from our acquisition of VSM. We also realigned our premium audio business, gained new retail customers and with the formation of 11 Trading Company, expanded our distribution and brand offering. Demand for EyeLock's iris authentication solutions has picked up, and we entered into a strategic process to seek partners that could help expedite EyeLock's growth and expand into new markets. As announced this month, this process resulted in a new distribution agreement with GalvanEyes Partners, LLC which upon shareholder approval, should substantially reduce our cash burn and EyeLock's EBITDA loss.' Lavelle continued, 'Looking ahead and barring any major downturns in the economy or changes that could impact our customer base, we are poised for growth in Fiscal 2022 and anticipate strong bottom-line performance. In the years that follow, we believe we are in an excellent position to continue this trend due to the volume of automotive awards received and others we expect will materialize. Our premium audio offering and expanded distribution should result in new opportunities and our Biometrics segment should show improvements given awards, projects currently in the testing phase, and through our new strategic alliance with GalvanEyes Partners. Lastly, our cash position and balance sheet are strong, we have access to capital, and we continue to look for strategic transactions that can drive profitability further while enhancing shareholder value.' Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Comparisons Net sales in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended February 28, 2021 were $162.5 million as compared to net sales of $101.1 million in the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter ended February 29, 2020, an increase of $61.4 million or 60.8%. The Company reported year-over-year increases in all reporting segments for the comparable Fiscal periods. • Automotive Electronics segment net sales of $52.5 million as compared to $27.7 million, an increase of $24.8 million or 89.7%. 1 • Consumer Electronics segment net sales of $109.7 million as compared to $73.1 million, an increase of $36.6 million or 50.1%. • Biometrics segment net sales of approximately $0.1 million in both, fiscal fourth quarter periods. VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Page 2 of 10 The gross margin in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was 26.1% as compared to 28.2% in the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter, a decline of 210 basis points. While gross margin declined year-over-year and was primarily driven by lower gross margin within the Consumer Electronics segment, consolidated gross profit increased by $13.8 million or 48.5%. • Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 26.2% as compared to 17.7%, up 850 basis points. • Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 26.2% as compared to 32.2%, down 600 basis points. • Biometrics segment gross margins were negative for both of the comparable periods. Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter were $38.5 million as compared to $63.5 million in the comparable Fiscal 2020 period, a decline of $25.1 million or 39.4%. The Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter includes intangible asset impairment charges of $1.3 million whereas the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter includes intangible asset impairment charges of $30.2 million. Excluding these charges, total operating expenses for the comparable fiscal fourth quarter periods increased by approximately $3.9 million. However, the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter included $4.6 million of operating expenses related to the newly formed VSM and DEI subsidiaries, established in connection with the Company's acquisitions in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020 and the second quarter of Fiscal 2021, respectively, whereas the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter included $0.6 million of similar expenses. The Company reported operating income in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter of $3.9 million as compared to an operating loss of $35.0 million in the comparable year-ago period, an increase of $38.9 million. Total other expenses for the Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter periods were $2.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively. The key driver for the year-over-year improvement was a $1.3 million increase in equity in income of equity investee which relates to the Company's 50% non-controlling interest in ASA Electronics, LLC ('ASA'). Net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $9.4 million as compared to a net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $21.8 million in the comparable Fiscal 2020 period, a year-over-year improvement of $31.2 million. On a per share basis, in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter the Company reported basic and diluted net income per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.39 and $0.38, respectively. This compares to a basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.90 in the comparable period in Fiscal 2020. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ('EBITDA') in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $10.3 million as compared to an EBITDA loss in the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter of $18.4 million, a year-over-year increase of $28.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter was $11.9 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2020 fourth quarter of $1.6 million, a year-over-year increase of $10.2 million. Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2020 Year-End Comparisons Net sales in the Fiscal 2021 year ended February 28, 2021 were $563.6 million, an increase of $168.7 million or 42.7% as compared to $394.9 million in the Fiscal 2020 year ended February 29, 2020. All of the Company's business segments reported year-over-year growth. • Automotive Electronics net sales in Fiscal 2021 were $163.9 million as compared to $114.2 million in Fiscal 2020, an increase of $49.7 million or 43.6%. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by higher sales related to the Company's VSM and DEI subsidiaries. The Company also had a year-over-year increase in sales of aftermarket security and remote start products. Offsetting this growth, was the adverse impact 2 caused by COVID-19 which resulted in several of the Company's OEM customers shutting down their plants as well as various retail and aftermarket store closures. VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Page 3 of 10 • Consumer Electronics net sales in Fiscal 2021 were $398.3 million as compared to $279.7 million in Fiscal 2020, an increase of $118.6 million or 42.4%. The year-over-year growth was primarily related to higher sales of premium audio products, particularly in the premium home theater, subwoofer, and premium wireless categories, all of which achieved market share growth. Additionally, new distribution agreements through the Company's newly formed subsidiary, 11 Trading Company LLC ('11TC') positively contributed to the year-over-year increase in net sales, as did higher sales in Europe. • Biometrics net sales in Fiscal 2021 were $0.8 million as compared to $0.5 million in Fiscal 2020, an increase of $0.4 million or 81.3%. Driving the year-over-year growth were higher sales of the Company's EXT outdoor perimeter access and Nano NXT perimeter access products. Additionally, in Fiscal 2021, the Company began selling its NIXT product which can be optionally fitted with iTEMP, a product that can take an individual's temperature before allowing iris access. Gross margin in Fiscal 2021 was 28.1% as compared to gross margin of 27.8% in Fiscal 2020, a year-over-year increase of 30 basis points. The Company's Automotive Electronics segment reported gross margin in Fiscal 2021 of 24.0% as compared to 20.3% in Fiscal 2020, an increase of 370 basis points, primarily driven by higher sales of OEM and aftermarket products related to the VSM and DEI subsidiaries, and higher sales of higher margin aftermarket remote start and security products. The Consumer Electronics segment reported gross margin in Fiscal 2021 of 29.8% as compared to 31.0% in Fiscal 2020, a decline of 120 basis points. While gross margin declined year-over-year, gross profit in this segment increased by $32.3 million driven by new premium audio product lines brought to market as well as sales from the Company's new distribution subsidiary, 11TC. Biometrics segment margins were negative for both of the comparable fiscal year periods. Total operating expenses in Fiscal 2021 were $136.1 million as compared to $160.1 million in Fiscal 2020, representing a year-over-year decline of $24.0 million or 15.0%. Selling expenses increased by $4.5 million; general and administrative expenses increased by $1.2 million; and engineering and technical support expenses declined by $0.7 million. Note, Fiscal 2021 includes approximately $13.6 million of higher expenses related to the VSM and DEI subsidiaries. Additionally, Fiscal 2021 includes intangible asset impairment charges of $1.3 million whereas Fiscal 2020 includes intangible asset impairment charges of $30.2 million. The Company reported operating income in Fiscal 2021 of $22.5 million as compared to an operating loss of $50.3 million, a year-over-year improvement of $72.8 million. Total other income in Fiscal 2021 was $5.2 million as compared to total other income of $9.4 million in Fiscal 2020. The year-over-year decline was primarily related to a gain on sale of real property of $4.1 million in Fiscal 2020, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in equity in income of equity investee related to ASA. The remaining difference was primarily due to foreign currency. Net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation in Fiscal 2021 was $26.8 million as compared to a net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $26.4 million in Fiscal 2020, a year-over-year improvement of $53.2 million. On a per share basis, in Fiscal 2021 the Company reported basic and diluted net income per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $1.11 and $1.09, respectively. This compares to a basic and diluted net loss per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $1.08 in Fiscal 2020. 3 EBITDA in Fiscal 2021 was $44.4 million as compared to an EBITDA loss in Fiscal 2020 of $11.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of $56.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2021 was $46.9 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2020 of $4.9 million, a year-over-year improvement of $42.1 million. 4 VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Page 4 of 10 Balance Sheet Update As of February 28, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $59.4 million as compared to $37.4 million as of February 29, 2020, a year-over-year increase of $22.0 million. This increase includes the impact of $11.0 million paid for the acquisition of the aftermarket vehicle remote start and security systems and connected car solutions businesses from Directed LLC and Directed Electronics Canada Inc. ('DEI'). Total debt as of February 28, 2021 was $7.1 million as compared to total debt of $8.2 million as of February 29, 2020. The only debt outstanding as of February 28, 2021 related to the Company's domestic mortgage in Florida. Total long-term debt as of February 28, 2021 was $6.0 million as compared to total long-term debt of $6.1 million as of February 29, 2020. Conference Call Information VOXX International Corporation will be hosting its conference call and webcast today, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Interested parties can participate by visiting www.voxxintl.com and clicking on the webcast in the Investor Relations section or via teleconference using the information below. • Toll-free number: 877-303-9079 / International number: 970-315-0461 / Conference ID: 8489189 For those unable to participate, a webcast and teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call. Replay Information • Replay number: 855-859-2056 / International replay number: 404-537-3406 / Conference ID: 8489189 Non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net income (loss), computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, life insurance proceeds, certain settlements, gains and losses, impairment charges, restructuring charges, and environmental remediation charges. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment charges are non-cash items. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our Form 10-K because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events that occurred during the periods presented allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com. 5 VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Page 5 of 10 Safe Harbor Statement Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the: risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's results of operations, the Company's ability to realize the anticipated results of its business realignment; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Investor Relations Contact: Glenn Wiener, GW Communications (for VOXX) Email: gwiener@GWCco.com -- Tables to Follow -- 6 VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (In thousands, except share data) February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,404 $ 37,425 Accounts receivable, net 106,165 69,714 Inventory, net 130,793 99,110 Receivables from vendors 277 230 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,266 10,885 Income tax receivable 434 456 Total current assets 319,339 217,820 Investment securities 1,777 2,282 Equity investments 23,267 21,924 Property, plant and equipment, net 52,026 51,424 Operating lease, right of use asset 4,572 3,143 Goodwill 58,311 55,000 Intangible assets, net 90,104 88,288 Deferred income tax assets 99 52 Other assets 1,323 1,638 Total assets $ 550,818 $ 441,571 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,826 $ 22,096 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 53,392 34,046 Income taxes payable 1,587 1,523 Accrued sales incentives 25,313 12,250 Contract liabilities, current 4,178 - Current portion of long-term debt 500 1,107 Total current liabilities 146,796 71,022 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 5,962 6,099 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 302 720 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,582 2,391 Deferred compensation 1,777 2,282 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,645 3,828 Other tax liabilities 1,170 1,225 Other long-term liabilities 5,255 3,294 Total liabilities 171,489 90,861 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable equity 3,260 2,481 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: No shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock: Class A, $.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,416,194 and 24,306,194 shares issued and 21,666,976 and 21,556,976 shares outstanding at February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020, respectively 245 244 Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding 22 22 Paid-in capital 300,402 299,228 Retained earnings 148,906 122,139 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,977 ) (19,055 ) Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 2,749,218 shares of Class A Common Stock at both February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (23,918 ) (23,918 ) Less: Redeemable equity (3,260 ) (2,481 ) Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity 407,420 376,179 Non-controlling interest (31,351 ) (27,950 ) Total stockholders' equity 376,069 348,229 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 550,818 $ 441,571 7 VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Years Ended February 28, 2021, February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Net sales $ 563,605 $ 394,889 $ 446,816 Cost of sales 405,058 285,113 325,399 Gross profit 158,547 109,776 121,417 Operating expenses: Selling 43,786 39,319 41,731 General and administrative 70,085 68,928 66,935 Engineering and technical support 20,897 21,602 24,387 Intangible asset impairment charges 1,300 30,230 25,789 Restructuring expense - - 4,588 Total operating expenses 136,068 160,079 163,430 Operating income (loss) 22,479 (50,303 ) (42,013 ) Other (expense) income: Interest and bank charges (2,979 ) (2,975 ) (3,788 ) Equity in income of equity investee 7,350 5,174 6,618 Gain on sale of real property - 4,057 - Impairment of Venezuela investment properties - - (3,473 ) Impairment of notes receivable - - (16,509 ) Investment gain (loss) 42 775 (530 ) Other, net 746 2,332 732 Total other income (expense), net 5,159 9,363 (16,950 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 27,638 (40,940 ) (58,963 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 4,272 882 (6,131 ) Net income (loss) $ 23,366 $ (41,822 ) $ (52,832 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (3,401 ) (15,379 ) (6,741 ) Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 26,767 $ (26,443 ) $ (46,091 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 4,365 (1,517 ) (3,195 ) Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax (305 ) (505 ) 461 Pension plan adjustments, net of tax 18 (89 ) (12 ) Unrealized holding gain on available-for-sale investment securities arising during the period, net of tax - - 24 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,078 (2,111 ) (2,722 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 30,845 $ (28,554 ) $ (48,813 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - basic $ 1.11 $ (1.08 ) $ (1.89 ) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - diluted $ 1.09 $ (1.08 ) $ (1.89 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 24,201,221 24,394,663 24,355,791 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) 24,650,106 24,394,663 24,355,791 8 VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Three Months Ended February 28, 2021, February 29, 2020 and February 28, 2019 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 February 28,

2019 Net sales $ 162,521 $ 101,077 $ 107,457 Cost of sales 120,153 72,543 83,703 Gross profit 42,368 28,534 23,754 Operating expenses: Selling 12,810 10,574 10,465 General and administrative 18,417 17,032 17,303 Engineering and technical support 5,955 5,701 6,038 Intangible asset impairment charges 1,300 30,230 15,975 Restructuring expense - - 4,588 Total operating expenses 38,482 63,537 54,369 Operating income (loss) 3,886 (35,003 ) (30,615 ) Other (expense) income: Interest and bank charges (699 ) (782 ) (890 ) Equity in income of equity investee 2,844 1,502 1,472 Impairment of notes receivable - - (16,509) Investment loss - - (530) Other, net (7) 322 (553) Total other income (expense), net 2,138 1,042 (17,010) Income (loss) from before income taxes 6,024 (33,961 ) (47,625 ) Income tax benefit (2,452 ) (308 ) (9,278) Net income (loss) $ 8,476 $ (33,653) $ (38,347) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (972 ) (11,858 ) (1,787 ) Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 9,448 $ (21,795) $ (36,560) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustments 757 (196) 138 Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax 209 (234) (81) Pension Plan adjustments, net of tax 103 (114) (69) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,069 (544) (12) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 10,517 $ (22,339) $ (36,572) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - basic $ 0.39 $ (0.90) $ (1.50) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - diluted $ 0.38 $ (0.90) $ (1.50) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 24,206,248 24,141,506 24,355,791 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) 24,993,408 24,141,506 24,355,791 9 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 2021 2020 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 26,767 $ (26,443 ) $ (46,091 ) Adjustments: Interest expense and bank charges (1) 2,404 2,476 2,223 Depreciation and amortization (1) 10,907 11,175 11,112 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,272 882 (6,131 ) EBITDA 44,350 (11,910 ) (38,887 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,749 2,282 551 Life insurance proceeds (420) (1,000 ) - Gain on sale of real property - (4,057 ) - Settlement of Hirschmann working capital - 804 - Impairment of investment properties in Venezuela - - 3,473 Impairment of notes receivable - - 16,509 Investment (gain) loss (42 ) (775 ) 530 Environmental remediation charges - - 454 Restructuring charges - - 4,588 Intangible asset impairment charges (1) 1,300 19,543 25,789 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,937 $ 4,887 $ 13,007 (1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense, bank charges, depreciation and amortization, and intangible asset impairment charges added back to net income (loss) have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC. 10 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Diluted Adjusted EBITDA per Common Share Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 February 28, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 9,448 $ (21,795) $ (36,560) Adjustments: Interest expense and bank charges (1) 497 649 464 Depreciation and amortization (1) 2,779 3,074 3,226 Income tax benefit (2,452 ) (308 ) (9,278) EBITDA 10,272 (18,380) (42,148) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 295 466 158 Impairment of notes receivable - - 16,509 Investment loss - - 530 Environmental remediation charges - - 454 Restructuring charges - - 4,588 Intangible asset impairment charges (1) 1,300 19,543 15,975 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,867 $ 1,629 $ (3,934) (1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense, bank charges, depreciation and amortization expense, and intangible asset impairment charges added back to net income (loss) have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC. 11 Attachments Original document

