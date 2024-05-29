VOXX International
Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter and Year-End
Financial Results and Corporate Update
About VOXX International
G l o b a l m a n u f a c t u r e r a n d d i s t r i b u t o r o f
l i f e s t y l e p r o d u c t s t o c o n s u m e r s w o r l d w i d e
- Founded in 1965 by our Chairman, John Shalam
- Leading market positions in premium audio, rear- seat entertainment, automotive vehicle access and security, and more
- Diversified portfolio with over 35 trusted brands
- Customers include many of the world's largest automotive OEMs, aftermarket car dealers and leading global and specialty retailers
- Strong manufacturing/engineering capabilities
- Longstanding supply chain relationships
- Near-termglobal market challenges with significant long-term expansion opportunities
Our FY24 Business Segments
OEM and Aftermarket Solutions
Premium Audio and CE Solutions
Physical Security and Embedded Solutions*
• In-vehicle entertainment
•
Home theater systems
• FXT, nano iXT, nano EXT
• Remote start, vehicle access/security
•
Soundbars, loudspeakers, headphones
•
NanoAccess, NanoFace
• Turn signals, sensors and lighting
•
Commercial speakers/applications
•
myris
• Various aftermarket products
•
Various CE and accessories products
• Kimber, Jericho and Harrington
Delivering innovative, high-end consumer lifestyle products to customers and consumers globally
* Joint Venture between EyeLock, LLC and GalvanEyes Partners, LLC and the formation of BioCenturion, LC.
Automotive OEM
• Market leading position in rear-seat infotainment
• World-class manufacturing/engineering facilities domestically
• Diverse portfolio of remote starts and vehicle access systems
• Recent expansion into Mexico for select OEM production
•
Addition of VSM - lighting, turn signals and more
•
Continuing to build out engineering capabilities
•
Strong alliances with supply chain / leading content providers
•
Long-standing relationships with OEM customers/prospects
Automotive Aftermarket
- One of the largest distribution networks in the industry, consisting of new car dealers, retailers and 12-volt specialists
- Decades long relationships with technology innovators
- Diverse offering across multiple categories
- Unquestioned leader in aftermarket rear-seat infotainment and remote start systems
- Leading market share in automotive security and vehicle access
Partnership with Emergency Safety Solutions ("ESS")
H.E.L.P.™ - Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol
CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner
SECURITY
MOBILE VIDEO
ADAS
ACCESSORIES AND DISTRIBUTION
Premium Audio Business
Premium Audio: Leading Market Share Globally
#1
NORTH AMERICAN MARKET POSITION
Premium Audio Company has the #1 premium speaker brand in the United States with over 25% total market share in the home audio category. Premium Audio Company has the #1 premium speaker brand in Canada with over 35% total market share in the home audio category. - NPD DATA
#1 BRAND IN AUSTRALIA #1 BRAND IN SINGAPORE #1 BRAND IN FRANCE
TOP 5 BRANDS IN KEY APAC MARKETS TOP 5 BRANDS IN KEY EMEA MARKETS ADDITION OF ONKYO, PIONEER AND INTEGRA
Premium Audio: Growth Through Partnerships
Panasonic Automotive Systems of America and INFINITI announced a new partnership between our companies. Building on our relationship for Dodge RAM EV trucks, the all-new QX80 will feature the Klipsch Reference Premiere Audio System, powered by Panasonic.
Expanding our presence through partnerships - creating new sales channels and branding opportunities
Consumer Electronics and Accessories
- Global leader in consumer electronics accessories
- Broad array of products with strong brands
- Market leading positions in digital antennas, remote controls, wireless speakers and music systems, and more
- Extensive North and South America distribution, selling to major retailers with strong European presence
- Recent growth driven by expanded distribution with Costco in North America for wireless accessory speakers and new Balcony Power Solar products in Germany
