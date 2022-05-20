VOXX International : Reports its Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results - Form 8-K 05/20/2022 | 11:06am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Fiscal 2022 Highlights • Total net sales of $635.9 million, a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. • All business segments reported year-over-year growth with Automotive Electronics up 22.4%, Consumer Electronics up 9.0% and Biometrics up 5.5%. • Onkyo Home Entertainment acquisition completed in Q3 of Fiscal 2022; joint venture with Sharp Corporation formed; licensing and distribution agreement with Pioneer Corporation established. • New, multi-year OEM awards received across multiple product categories. Fiscal 2023 Updates • New OEM programs with Ford awarded for rear-seat entertainment systems, bringing total estimated value of Ford awards to over $200 million through calendar year 2027. • New OEM program awarded by Osh Kosh Defense in support of the U.S. Postal Service Fleet Modernization Initiative; multi-year program with initial award estimated at approximately $45.0 million. • Company anticipates growth and bottom-line improvements in Fiscal 2023. ORLANDO, FL. - May 16, 2022 - VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of automotive and consumer technologies for the global markets, today announced its financial results for its Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year ended February 28, 2022. Commenting on the Company's results and business outlook, Pat Lavelle, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We experienced one of the most challenging years in our history due to global supply chain disruptions, and still delivered revenue growth of close to 13% and Adjusted EBITDA of nearly $40 million. I'm proud of the VOXX team and how they performed and especially pleased with their ongoing support of our customers. During Fiscal 2022, we acquired the Onkyo and Integra brands for consumer electronics products and formed a joint venture with Sharp Corporation, established a licensing and distribution agreement with Pioneer, added new brands at 11TC, and continued to win new, long-term Automotive OEM awards. Since year-end, we've added substantial OEM business, all of which fuels our long-term optimism. " Lavelle continued, "Chip shortages and the ongoing impact to OEM production remains the #1 obstacle near-term. With that said, the opportunities to drive both top- and bottom-line growth throughout our business has never been stronger as we look out over the next few years. We will remain diligent in our capital allocation plans, while continuing to invest in innovation to expand market share and our reach." Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter Comparisons Net sales in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended February 28, 2022, were $163.9 million as compared to net sales of $162.5 million in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended February 28, 2021, an increase of $1.4 million or 0.8%. • Automotive Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter were $50.6 million as compared to $52.5 million in the comparable year-ago period, a decrease of $1.9 million or 3.7%. For the 1 same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $15.2 million as compared to $13.7 million, and aftermarket product sales were $35.4 million as compared to $38.8 million. The Company continued to be impacted by industrywide chip and part shortages, resulting in lower aftermarket product sales and delays in OEM customer production, despite the increase in OEM product sales. • Consumer Electronics segment net sales in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter were $113.1 million as compared to $109.7 million in the comparable year-ago period, an increase of $3.4 million or 3.1%. For the same comparable periods. Premium Audio product sales were $91.4 million as compared to $83.4 million, and other CE product sales were $21.7 million as compared to $26.3 million. Driving the year-over-year growth were higher sales within the 11 Trading Company subsidiary ("11TC"), which increased by $20.2 million for the comparable fourth quarter periods, partially offset by the impact of industrywide supply chain constraints and chip shortages. • Biometrics segment net sales in both the Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 fourth quarters were $0.1 million. The gross margin in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was 26.8% as compared to 26.1% in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, an increase of 70 basis points. The year-over-year improvement was primarily driven by higher margins in the Consumer Electronics segment, partially offset by lower margins in the Automotive Electronics segment. For the same comparable periods, the Company reported: • Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 20.1% as compared to 26.2%, a decrease of 610 basis points. The year-over-year decline was primarily related to higher supply chain costs, slower moving inventory, as well as higher costs related to new OEM rear-seat entertainment programs. The Company has worked to mitigate this impact and imposed additional price increases in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter to offset the higher costs in future periods. • Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 29.8% as compared to 26.2%, an increase of 360 basis points. The primary drivers for the year-over-year increase are higher sales within 11TC, which includes the addition of Onkyo products and other brands distributed through 11TC, as well as the positive impact from price increases that were instituted throughout Fiscal 2022. • Biometrics segment gross margins were negative in both the Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter periods, though the gross profit impact for the comparable periods was an increase of $0.2 million. Total operating expenses in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter were $40.7 million as compared to $38.5 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $2.2 million. For the same Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter periods: • Selling expenses of $13.3 million increased by $0.5 million, primarily related to higher salary, advertising, marketing, and travel and entertainment expenses, partially offset by a decrease in website fees related to e-commerce initiatives, and a modest decrease in commissions based on higher sales. • General and administrative expenses of $19.3 million increased by $0.9 million. The Company incurred higher depreciation and amortization expenses and office expenses in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter period. • Engineering and technical support expenses of $7.7 million increased by $1.8 million when comparing the periods ended February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in engineering labor expenses related to the Onkyo acquisition. 2 • Intangible asset impairment charges declined by $1.3 million, as the Company incurred an impairment charge related to one of its trademarks in the Consumer Electronics segment of $1.3 million in Fiscal 2021. Operating income in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $3.2 million as compared to operating income of $3.9 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter. Total other income, net, in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was a loss of $(0.1) million as compared to other income, net of $2.1 million in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter.

Net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $2.8 million as compared to net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $9.4 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period. The Company reported basic and diluted net income per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.11 in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter as compared to basic and diluted net income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $0.39 and $0.38, respectively, in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $8.4 million as compared to EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter of $10.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $9.3 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA in the Fiscal 2021 fourth quarter of $11.9 million. Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 Year-End Comparisons Net sales in the Fiscal 2022 year ended February 28, 2022, were $635.9 million as compared to net sales of $563.6 million in the Fiscal 2021 year ended February 28, 2021, an increase of $72.3 million or 12.8%. • Automotive Electronics segment net sales in Fiscal 2022 were $200.6 million as compared to $163.9 million in the comparable year-ago period, an increase of $36.7 million or 22.4%. For the same comparable periods, OEM product sales were $65.0 million as compared to $46.2 million, an increase of $18.8 million or 40.8%, and aftermarket product sales were $135.6 million as compared to $117.7 million, an increase of $17.8 million or 15.2%. Driving the year-over-year increase were higher sales of aftermarket security products related to the Company's DEI subsidiary and higher sales of rear-seat entertainment systems due to the start of new programs with Stellantis, Ford and Nissan, which were not present in the prior year. Industrywide chip and part shortages, along with global supply chain constraints adversely impacted sales for both the Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 periods. • Consumer Electronics segment net sales in Fiscal 2022 were $433.9 million as compared to $398.3 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period, an increase of $35.7 million or 9.0%. For the same comparable periods, Premium Audio product sales were $344.0 million as compared to $299.9 million, an increase of $44.1 million or 14.7%. Other Consumer Electronics product sales were $89.9 million as compared to $98.4 million, a decrease of $8.4 million or 8.6%. Driving the year-over-year increase was a $45.7 million increase in sales within the 11TC subsidiary, higher sales of wireless accessory products, and higher premium audio product and accessory sales in Europe. Industrywide chip and part shortages, along with global supply chain constraints adversely impacted sales for both the Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 periods. • Biometrics segment net sales in Fiscal 2022 were $0.9 million as compared to $0.8 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period. The gross margin in Fiscal 2022 was 26.7% as compared to 28.1% in Fiscal 2021, a decline of 140 basis points. While gross margin declined for the comparable periods, gross profit increased by $10.9 million. Supply chain constraints, price increases for parts, transportation, and warehousing, and product mix were the primary 3 contributing factors to the decline in gross margin with the increase in gross profit related to higher sales. For the same comparable periods, the Company reported: • Automotive Electronics segment gross margin of 23.6% as compared to 24.0%, a decline of 40 basis points. The year-over-year decline was primarily related to the increased cost of materials and shipping, higher tariffs included in cost of goods sold and lower gross margin associated with certain new OEM rear-seat entertainment programs. This was partially offset by higher margins in certain aftermarket categories and lower fulfilment sales of satellite radio products for the comparable period. • Consumer Electronics segment gross margin of 28.0% as compared to 29.8%, a decline of 180 basis points. The year-over-year decline was primarily related to higher container costs and surcharges, partially offset by higher sales within the 11TC, among other factors. • Biometrics segment gross margins of 21.0% as compared to negative gross margin of 22.8%. In the Fiscal 2021 period, the Company incurred higher tooling and effective repair costs, as well as inventory obsolescence charges for certain products. Total operating expenses in Fiscal 2022 were $161.6 million as compared to $136.1 million in Fiscal 2021, an increase of $25.5 million. The year-over-year increase is primary related to the addition of Onkyo expenses, and additional headcount at the Onkyo, Australia PAC and DEI subsidiaries. The increase was also due to higher acquisition costs incurred in Fiscal 2022, partially offset by lower intangible asset impairment charges which occurred in Fiscal 2021 but were not present in Fiscal 2022. For the same Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 periods: • Selling expenses of $50.5 million increased by $6.7 million, primarily as a result of higher salary and payroll expenses related to higher headcount, the absence of COVID-19 related furloughs that were present in Fiscal 2021, and higher advertising and web fees, among other factors, partially offset by lower trade show expenses. • General and administrative expenses of $76.0 increased by $6.2 million, primarily due to a $3.1 million increase in professional fees, higher office and occupancy expenses due to costs related to the new Onkyo subsidiary, a full year of DEI subsidiary expenses, and higher depreciation and amortization expenses, among other factors. This was partially offset by lower salary and related payroll expenses. • Engineering and technical support expenses of $31.5 million increased by $10.6 million, primarily due to an increase in direct labor and related payroll tax expense as a result of additional headcount related to the Onkyo and DEI subsidiaries, higher reimbursement of engineering labor expense in the prior year, and an increase in research and development expense in support of new programs and products. • Acquisition costs of $3.6 million increased by $3.3 million, primarily due to consulting and due diligence fees for the asset purchase agreement signed with Onkyo Home Entertainment Corporation and the joint venture created with Sharp Corporation. In the prior Fiscal 2021 period, acquisition costs incurred related to the Company's VSHC and DEI acquisitions, completed in January 2020 and July 2020, respectively. • Intangible asset impairment charges declined by $1.3 million, as the Company incurred an impairment charge related to one of its trademarks in the Consumer Electronics segment of $1.3 million in Fiscal 2021. Operating income in Fiscal 2022 was $7.9 million as compared to operating income of $22.5 million in Fiscal 2021. Total other income, net, in Fiscal 2022 was a loss of $(33.8) million as compared to total other income, net, of $5.2 million in Fiscal 2021. Driving the year-over-year increase was a $39.4 million expense associated with the Seaguard Electronics LLC arbitration. Additionally, interest and bank charges declined by $0.4 million and equity in 4 income of equity investees increased by $0.5 million, partially offset by a $0.4 million decline in other, net for the comparable Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2021 periods. Net loss attributable to VOXX International Corporation in Fiscal 2022 was $(22.3) million as compared to net income attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $26.8 million in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period. The Company reported basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $(0.92) in Fiscal 2022 as compared to basic and diluted net income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation of $1.11 and $1.09, respectively, in the comparable Fiscal 2021 period. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") in Fiscal 2022 was a loss of $(6.8) million as compared to EBITDA in Fiscal 2021 of $44.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2022 was $39.3 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $47.2 million in Fiscal 2021. Seaguard Electronics LLC On March 3, 2022, the Arbitrator issued a Partial Final Award on Bifurcated Issue in in favor of Seaguard Electronics LLC in the amount of $39,444, plus $798 for its attorneys' fees and costs. On March 11, 2022, the Arbitrator fixed the schedule of the patent portion of the bifurcated arbitration, with a trial date set for October 16, 2023. The Company has put its suppliers on notice of its indemnification rights with respect to the alleged infringing products. On March 14, 2022, Seaguard filed a Petition in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Western Division, to confirm the Partial Final Award. On April 25, 2022, the Company filed its opposition to the Petition and a Counter-Petition to Vacate the Partial Final Award. A hearing on the Petition and Counter-Petition is presently scheduled for June 3, 2022. At February 28, 2022, the Company has recorded a charge of $39,444 within Other (expense) income in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income. No accrual or reserve was included in the Company's issued financial statements prior to the quarter ended November 30, 2021, based on an assessment that an award of damages in the arbitration proceeding would not be material and that the amount as determined by the Arbitrator's award was not probable. The Company made its accrual determination in accordance with reports and evaluations from its damages expert, as well as from the guidance and opinion letters received from the Company's trial attorneys. Balance Sheet Update As of February 28, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $27.8 million as compared to $59.4 million as of February 28, 2021. Total debt as of February 28, 2022, was $13.2 million as compared to $7.1 million as of February 28, 2021. The increase in total debt is related to a loan agreement with the shareholders of the joint venture, in conjunction with the Onkyo acquisition. The loan balance represents the portion of the loan payable to Sharp Corporation, Premium Audio Company's joint venture partner. The increase in total debt is also related to a Euro asset-based lending credit facility associated with VOXX Germany. Total long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs as of February 28, 2022 was $9.8 million as compared to $6.0 million as of February 28, 2021. Conference Call Information VOXX International Corporation will be hosting its conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. Interested parties can participate by visiting www.voxxintl.com and clicking on the webcast in the Investor Relations section or via teleconference using the information below. • Toll-free number: 877-303-9079 / International number: 970-315-0461 / Conference ID: 4898372 A webcast and teleconference replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call. Replay Information • Replay number: 855-859-2056 / International replay number: 404-537-3406 / Conference ID: 4898372 5 Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net (loss) income, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, life insurance proceeds, certain non-recurring legal and professional fees, settlements and awards, non-recurring gains, acquisition costs, and impairment charges. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and impairment charges are non-cash items. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in this Form 10-K because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events that occurred during the periods presented allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. About VOXX International Corporation

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 35 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com. Safe Harbor Statement Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this release constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward-looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the: risk factors described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company's results of operations, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the War in the Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Investor Relations Contact: Glenn Wiener, GW Communications (for VOXX) Email: gwiener@GWCco.com -- Tables to Follow - 6 VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021 (In thousands, except share data) February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,788 $ 59,404 Accounts receivable, net 105,625 106,165 Inventory, net 174,922 130,793 Receivables from vendors 363 277 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,340 22,266 Income tax receivable 734 434 Total current assets 330,772 319,339 Investment securities 1,231 1,777 Equity investments 21,348 23,267 Property, plant and equipment, net 49,794 52,026 Operating lease, right of use asset 4,464 4,572 Goodwill 74,320 58,311 Intangible assets, net 101,450 90,104 Deferred income tax assets 40 99 Other assets 3,245 1,323 Total assets $ 586,664 $ 550,818 Liabilities, Redeemable Equity, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest, and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 76,665 $ 61,826 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 54,659 53,392 Income taxes payable 2,714 1,587 Accrued sales incentives 23,755 25,313 Interim arbitration award payable 39,444 - Contract liabilities, current 4,373 4,178 Current portion of long-term debt 2,406 500 Total current liabilities 204,016 146,796 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 9,786 5,962 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 78 302 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,298 3,582 Deferred compensation 1,231 1,777 Contingent consideration, less current portion 5,750 - Deferred income tax liabilities 5,300 6,645 Other tax liabilities 1,083 1,170 Other long-term liabilities 5,959 5,255 Total liabilities 236,501 171,489 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Redeemable equity (Note 1(u)) 3,550 3,260 Redeemable non-controlling interest (Note 2) 511 - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: No shares issued or outstanding (Note 9) - - Common stock: Class A, $.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized, 24,476,847and 24,416,194 shares issued and 21,614,629 and 21,666,976 shares outstanding at February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021, respectively 245 245 Class B Convertible, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 2,260,954 shares issued and outstanding 22 22 Paid-in capital 300,453 300,402 Retained earnings 126,573 148,906 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,503 ) (14,977 ) Less: Treasury stock, at cost, 2,862,218 and 2,749,218 shares of Class A Common Stock at February 28, 2022 and February 28, 2021, respectively (25,138 ) (23,918 ) Less: Redeemable equity (3,550 ) (3,260 ) Total VOXX International Corporation stockholders' equity 381,102 407,420 Non-controlling interest (35,000 ) (31,351 ) Total stockholders' equity 346,102 376,069 Total liabilities, redeemable equity, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 586,664 $ 550,818 7 VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Years Ended February 28, 2022, February 28, 2021, and February 29, 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended Year Ended Year Ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Net sales $ 635,920 $ 563,605 $ 394,889 Cost of sales 466,442 405,058 285,113 Gross profit 169,478 158,547 109,776 Operating expenses: Selling 50,507 43,786 39,319 General and administrative 75,955 69,798 68,873 Engineering and technical support 31,540 20,897 21,602 Acquisition costs 3,552 287 55 Intangible asset impairment charges (Note 1(k)) - 1,300 30,230 Total operating expenses 161,554 136,068 160,079 Operating income (loss) 7,924 22,479 (50,303 ) Other (expense) income: Interest and bank charges (2,532 ) (2,979 ) (2,975 ) Equity in income of equity investee 7,890 7,350 5,174 Interim arbitration award (Note 15) (39,444 ) - - Gain on sale of real property (Note 11) - - 4,057 Investment gain (Note 1(f)) - 42 775 Other, net 323 746 2,332 Total other (expense) income, net (33,763 ) 5,159 9,363 (Loss) income before income taxes (25,839 ) 27,638 (40,940 ) Income tax expense 1,626 4,272 882 Net (loss) income $ (27,465 ) $ 23,366 $ (41,822 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (5,132 ) (3,401 ) (15,379 ) Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ (22,333 ) $ 26,767 $ (26,443 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (3,317 ) 4,365 (1,517 ) Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax 633 (305 ) (505 ) Pension plan adjustments, net of tax 158 18 (89 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (2,526 ) 4,078 (2,111 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ (24,859 ) $ 30,845 $ (28,554 ) Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - basic $ (0.92 ) $ 1.11 $ (1.08 ) Net (loss) income per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - diluted $ (0.92 ) $ 1.09 $ (1.08 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 24,287,179 24,201,221 24,394,663 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) 24,287,179 24,650,106 24,394,663 8 VOXX International Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Three Months Ended February 28, 2022, February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended February 28,

2022 February 28,

2021 February 29,

2020 Net sales $ 163,880 $ 162,521 $ 101,077 Cost of sales 119,987 120,153 72,543 Gross profit 43,893 42,368 28,534 Operating expenses: Selling 13,338 12,810 10,574 General and administrative 19,346 18,417 17,032 Engineering and technical support 7,716 5,955 5,701 Acquisition costs 273 - - Intangible asset impairment charges - 1,300 30,230 Total operating expenses 40,673 38,482 63,537 Operating income (loss) 3,220 3,886 (35,003 ) Other (expense) income: Interest and bank charges (692 ) (699 ) (782 ) Equity in income of equity investee 926 2,844 1,502 Other, net (352) (7) 322 Total other (expense) income, net (118) 2,138 1,042 Income (loss) from before income taxes 3,102 6,024 (33,961 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,000 (2,452 ) (308) Net income (loss) $ 1,102 $ 8,476 $ (33,653) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,659 ) (972) (11,858 ) Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 2,761 $ 9,448 $ (21,795) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (520) 757 (196) Derivatives designated for hedging, net of tax 167 209 (234) Pension Plan adjustments, net of tax 99 103 (114) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (254) 1,069 (544) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 2,507 $ 10,517 $ (22,339) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - basic $ 0.11 $ 0.39 $ (0.90) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to VOXX International Corporation - diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.38 $ (0.90) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (basic) 24,311,912 24,206,248 24,141,506 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (diluted) 25,044,833 24,993,408 24,141,506 9 Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 2022 2021 2020 Net (loss) income attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ (22,333 ) $ 26,767 $ (26,443 ) Adjustments: Interest expense and bank charges (1) 1,825 2,404 2,476 Depreciation and amortization (1) 12,053 10,907 11,175 Income tax expense 1,626 4,272 882 EBITDA (6,829 ) 44,350 (11,910 ) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 907 1,749 2,282 Life insurance proceeds - (420 ) (1,000 ) Gain on sale of real property - - (4,057 ) Settlement of Hirschmann working capital - - 804 Investment gain - (42 ) (775 ) Acquisition costs 3,552 287 55 Non-routine legal fees 1,912 - - Interim arbitration award 39,444 - - Professional fees related to distribution agreement with GalvanEyes LLC 325 - - Intangible asset impairment charges (1) - 1,300 19,543 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39,311 $ 47,224 $ 4,942 (1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense, bank charges, depreciation and amortization, and intangible asset impairment charges added back to net (loss) income have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC and Onkyo. 10 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Attributable to VOXX International Corporation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to VOXX International Corporation $ 2,761 $ 9,448 $ (21,795) Adjustments: Interest expense and bank charges (1) 468 497 649 Depreciation and amortization (1) 3,162 2,779 3,074 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,000 (2,452 ) (308) EBITDA 8,391 10,272 (18,380) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 213 295 466 Acquisition costs 273 - - Non-routine legal fees 443 - - Intangible asset impairment charges (1) - 1,300 19,543 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,320 $ 11,867 $ 1,629 (1) For purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA for the Company, interest expense, bank charges, depreciation and amortization expense, and intangible asset impairment charges added back to net income (loss) have been adjusted in order to exclude the minority interest portion of these expenses attributable to EyeLock LLC and Onkyo. 11 Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer VOXX International Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 15:04:11 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 11:06a VOXX INTERNATIONAL : Reports its Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results.. PU 10:57a VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fin.. AQ 07:19a INSIDER BUY : Voxx International MT 05/17 Premium Audio Company, LLC Comments on Onkyo Home Entertainment Bankruptcy Filing; Prem.. AQ 05/17 TRANSCRIPT : VOXX International Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 17, 2022 CI 05/16 VOXX : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot AQ 05/16 VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an.. AQ 05/16 VOXX International Reports Lower Fiscal Q4 EPS, Higher Revenue MT 05/16 VOXX International Corporation Reports its Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fina.. PR 05/16 VOXX International Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full.. CI Analyst Recommendations on VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 2021 VOXX INTERNATIONAL : DA Davidson Starts VOXX International at Buy With $21 Price Target MT