VOXX International : View Presentation

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward- looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC, as such descriptions may be updated or amended in any future reports we file with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; global economic trends; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; operational execution by our businesses; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational improvements, restructuring and other cost reduction methods; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the War in the Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result.
Non-GAAP Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net (loss) income, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency losses (gains), life insurance proceeds, non-recurring gains, acquisition costs, certain non-recurring legal and professional fees, settlements and awards, non-recurring severance expense, restructuring-related expenses, and impairment charges. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency losses (gains), and impairment charges are non-cash items.
We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our Form 10-K because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events that occurred during the periods presented allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.
A Look Back at Our History
Our Founding
Automotive aftermarket
Founded in 1965
Began with car audio
Grew in automotive aftermarket
Established CE offerings
Became #1 provider of CDMA handsets in North America
Surpassed $1 billion in sales
Growth Through Acquisition
Entrance into automotive OEM
Continued growth in the automotive aftermarket
Built strong accessories offering
Invested in new technologies
Expanded footprint and customer base globally
Transformation of VOXX
Created Premium Audio Company
Joint venture with Sharp, acquisition of Onkyo, agreement with Pioneer
Alliance with Amazon for Fire TV
Acquisitions of DEI and VSM/Rostra
Significant long-term awards in place
OUR FUTURE
Leading market positions in Automotive, Consumer and Biometrics - value creation
3
1960-2000
2001-2020
2021 and beyond…..
VOXX International Today
G l o b a l m a n u f a c t u r e r a n d d i s t r i b u t o r o f
l i f e s t y l e p r o d u c t s t o c o n s u m e r s w o r l d w i d e
Leading market positions in premium audio, rear- seat entertainment, automotive vehicle access and security, and more
Diversified portfolio with over 35 trusted brands
Customers include many of the world's largest automotive OEMs, aftermarket car dealers and leading global and specialty retailers
Strong manufacturing/engineering capabilities
Significant opportunities for long-term expansion
4
Our Business Segments
OEM and Aftermarket Solutions
Premium Audio and CE Solutions
Physical Security and Embedded Solutions
• In-vehicle entertainment
•
Home theater systems
• nano iXT, nano NXT, nano EXT
• Remote start, vehicle access/security
•
Soundbars, loudspeakers, headphones
• myris
• Turn signals, sensors and lighting
•
Commercial speakers/applications
• Kimber, Jericho and Harrington
• Various aftermarket products
•
Various CE and accessories products
• Various accessories and applications
Delivering innovative, high-end consumer lifestyle products to customers and consumers globally
VOXX International Corporation published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:42:03 UTC.