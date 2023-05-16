Advanced search
    VOXX   US91829F1049

VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(VOXX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:08:24 2023-05-16 am EDT
10.34 USD   -13.88%
Voxx International : View Presentation
PU
05/15Voxx : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/15Earnings Flash (VOXX) VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $136.5M, vs. Street Est of $123.4M
MT
VOXX International : View Presentation

05/16/2023 | 09:43am EDT
VOXX International

Driving innovation

(NASDAQ: VOXX)

for over 60 years

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter

and Year-End Results

Disclaimer

Except for historical information contained herein, statements made in this presentation constitute forward-looking statements and thus may involve certain risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on currently available information and the Company assumes no responsibility to update any such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, may cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested in the forward- looking statements. The factors include, but are not limited to the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2023, and other filings made by the Company from time to time with the SEC, as such descriptions may be updated or amended in any future reports we file with the SEC. The factors described in such SEC filings include, without limitation: impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply shortages and logistics costs and delays; global economic trends; cybersecurity risks; risks that may result from changes in the Company's business operations; operational execution by our businesses; changes in law, regulation or policy that may affect our businesses; our ability to increase margins through implementation of operational improvements, restructuring and other cost reduction methods; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; significant competition in the automotive electronics, consumer electronics and biometrics businesses; our relationships with key suppliers and customers; quality and consumer acceptance of newly introduced products; market volatility; non-availability of product; excess inventory; price and product competition; new product introductions; foreign currency fluctuations; and restrictive debt covenants. Many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the War in the Ukraine and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result.

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures recognized by GAAP. EBITDA represents net (loss) income, computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense and bank charges, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, foreign currency losses (gains), life insurance proceeds, non-recurring gains, acquisition costs, certain non-recurring legal and professional fees, settlements and awards, non-recurring severance expense, restructuring-related expenses, and impairment charges. Depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign currency losses (gains), and impairment charges are non-cash items.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in our Form 10-K because we consider them to be useful and appropriate supplemental measures of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA helps us to evaluate our performance without the effects of certain GAAP calculations that may not have a direct cash impact on our current operating performance. In addition, the exclusion of certain costs or gains relating to certain events that occurred during the periods presented allows for a more meaningful comparison of our results from period-to-period. These non-GAAP measures, as we define them, are not necessarily comparable to similarly entitled measures of other companies and may not be an appropriate measure for performance relative to other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be assessed in isolation from, are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

A Look Back at Our History

Our Founding

Automotive aftermarket

Founded in 1965

  • Began with car audio
  • Grew in automotive aftermarket
  • Established CE offerings
  • Became #1 provider of CDMA handsets in North America
  • Surpassed $1 billion in sales

Growth Through Acquisition

  • Entrance into automotive OEM
  • Continued growth in the automotive aftermarket
  • Built strong accessories offering
  • Invested in new technologies
  • Expanded footprint and customer base globally

Transformation of VOXX

  • Created Premium Audio Company
  • Joint venture with Sharp, acquisition of Onkyo, agreement with Pioneer
  • Alliance with Amazon for Fire TV
  • Acquisitions of DEI and VSM/Rostra
  • Significant long-term awards in place

OUR FUTURE

Leading market positions in Automotive, Consumer and Biometrics - value creation

3

1960-2000

2001-2020

2021 and beyond…..

VOXX International Today

G l o b a l m a n u f a c t u r e r a n d d i s t r i b u t o r o f

l i f e s t y l e p r o d u c t s t o c o n s u m e r s w o r l d w i d e

  • Leading market positions in premium audio, rear- seat entertainment, automotive vehicle access and security, and more
  • Diversified portfolio with over 35 trusted brands
  • Customers include many of the world's largest automotive OEMs, aftermarket car dealers and leading global and specialty retailers
  • Strong manufacturing/engineering capabilities
  • Significant opportunities for long-term expansion

4

Our Business Segments

OEM and Aftermarket Solutions

Premium Audio and CE Solutions

Physical Security and Embedded Solutions

• In-vehicle entertainment

Home theater systems

• nano iXT, nano NXT, nano EXT

• Remote start, vehicle access/security

Soundbars, loudspeakers, headphones

• myris

• Turn signals, sensors and lighting

Commercial speakers/applications

• Kimber, Jericho and Harrington

• Various aftermarket products

Various CE and accessories products

• Various accessories and applications

Delivering innovative, high-end consumer lifestyle products to customers and consumers globally

5

Disclaimer

VOXX International Corporation published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:42:03 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 521 M - -
Net income 2023 -8,62 M - -
Net cash 2023 32,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -34,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 283 M 283 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 082
Free-Float 47,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,00 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Michael Lavelle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beat Kähli Vice Chairman & President
Charles Michael Stoehr Chief Financial Officer
John J. Shalam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Loriann Shelton Chief Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOXX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION43.20%283
SONY GROUP CORPORATION28.30%116 714
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION24.49%23 710
LG ELECTRONICS INC.28.90%14 230
SHARP CORPORATION-7.30%4 179
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.28.08%2 910
