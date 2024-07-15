Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund : July 15th, 2024
July 15, 2024 at 12:38 am EDT
Share
July 15, 2024
IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's quarterly distribution as required by current securities laws.
THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2024 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2025.
The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on July 15, 2024 is comprised of approximately 26% net investment income and 74% return of capital.
SEC19-IAE-07152024
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund published this content on
15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
15 July 2024 04:37:04 UTC.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of dividend yielding equity securities of Asia Pacific companies. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its managed assets in dividend producing equity securities of, or derivatives having economic characteristics similar to the equity securities of Asia Pacific Companies that are listed and traded principally on Asia Pacific exchanges. The Fund will invest in approximately 60-120 equity securities and will select securities through a bottom-up process that is based upon quantitative screening and fundamental analysis. Voya Investments, LLC is an investment adviser of the Fund.