    IHD   US92912P1084

VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND

(IHD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:16:57 2023-04-18 pm EDT
5.240 USD   -0.95%
01:48pVoya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund : April 17, 2023
PU
03/01Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund : Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Commentary
PU
01/17Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund : January 17, 2023
PU
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund : April 17, 2023

04/18/2023 | 01:48pm EDT
April 17, 2023

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's quarterly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2023 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2024.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on April 17, 2023 is comprised of approximately 18% net investment income and 82% return of capital.

SEC-19-IHD-04172023

Disclaimer

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 17:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
