Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IHD   US92912P1084

VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND

(IHD)
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
6.290 USD   +0.16%
03/15Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
01/18VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND : January 18, 2022
PU
01/18VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund : April 18, 2022

04/20/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 18, 2022

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's quarterly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2021 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2022.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on April 18, 2022 is comprised of approximately 100% return of capital.

SEC-19-IHD-04182022

Disclaimer

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:54:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND
03/15Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
01/18VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND : January 18, 2022
PU
01/18VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
PU
2021Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
2021VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND : Consolidated Dividend Press Release 12.15.21 IGD, I..
PU
2021Voya Investment Management to host a webinar for the Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Eq..
BU
2021VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND : October 15, 2021
PU
2021Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution, Payab..
CI
2021VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND : Consolidated Dividend Press Release 6.15.21 IGD, IA..
PU
2021Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution, Payab..
CI
More news
Chart VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND
Duration : Period :
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Managers and Directors
Michael Allyn Bell Chief Executive Officer
Dina Santoro President & Trustee
Todd Modic Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Assistant Secretary
Colleen Dolan Baldwin Chairman
Kevin M. Gleason Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA EMERGING MARKETS HIGH DIVIDEND EQUITY FUND-11.55%133
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.81%10 856
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.22%6 501
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.78%4 516
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.49%4 398
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION0.12%3 295