Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund : May 15, 2024
June 03, 2024 at 01:38 pm EDT
Share
May 15, 2024
IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's quarterly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2024 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2025.
The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on May 15, 2024 is comprised of approximately 100% return of capital.
SEC19-IHD-05152024
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund published this content on
03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
03 June 2024 17:37:04 UTC.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fundâs investment objective is total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in dividend producing equity securities of issuers located in emerging markets. The Fund also sells call options on selected exchange traded funds (ETFs) and/or international, regional or country indices of equity securities, and/or on equity securities, with the underlying value of such calls representing 15-50% of total value of the Fundâs portfolio. The Fund invests in various sectors, including information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, communication services, materials, energy, industrials, consumer staples, healthcare, utilities and real estate. The Fund's investment advisor is Voya Investments, LLC.