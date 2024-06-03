May 15, 2024

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's quarterly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2024 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2025.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on May 15, 2024 is comprised of approximately 100% return of capital.

SEC19-IHD-05152024