  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-27 pm EST
60.88 USD   -1.58%
Voya Financial, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
Voya applauds Congress for passing SECURE 2.0
BENEFITFOCUS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Benefitfocus, Inc. - BNFT

12/27/2022 | 04:24pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NasdaqGM: BNFT) to Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Benefitfocus will receive only $10.50 in cash for each share of Benefitfocus that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-bnft/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benefitfocus-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-adequacy-of-price-and-process-in-proposed-sale-of-benefitfocus-inc---bnft-301710348.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations