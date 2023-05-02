Barbara Reinhard, CFA, named chief investment officer for Voya Investment Management's Multi Asset Strategies and Solutions platform

Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Barbara Reinhard, CFA, has been named chief investment officer and head of Asset Allocation for Voya IM’s Multi Asset Strategies and Solutions (MASS) platform, effective Nov. 1, 2023. Reinhard will succeed Paul Zemsky, CFA, who will retire at the end of 2023. Reinhard will report to Matt Toms, global chief investment officer, Voya IM.

“Barbara is a seasoned investment professional with 30 years of investment experience. She is well respected both within our industry and with our clients,” said Toms. “Since joining Voya seven years ago as head of asset allocation for MASS, Barbara has been a key driver of alpha and risk management for our multi-asset platform and has both attracted and developed a strong team of talented investment professionals.

“In the nearly 20 years since Paul founded the MASS team, it has grown to over $31 billion in assets. In addition, Paul has served as a mentor to many of our employees and has been instrumental in the creation and evolution of Voya IM’s award-winning culture. I know our MASS team will build upon the success and client-centric commitment to delivering results that was started by Paul,” added Toms.

Reinhard joined Voya IM in 2016 and most recently served as head of asset allocation. She is also a portfolio manager on Voya IM’s target date and multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, Reinhard was a managing director and chief investment officer in Credit Suisse's private banking division.

“We are focused on the needs of our clients and investing in our firm. Equally important, we want to prioritize the continuity of our portfolio management teams while elevating the next generation of our leaders — both of which we have done today,” said Toms.

Voya IM also announced today that Lanyon Blair, CFA, CAIA, head of manager research and selection, will join Reinhard as a named portfolio manager on the firm’s target date and multi-asset strategies. Blair joined Voya IM in 2015 and is responsible for manager research and selection activities across equity, fixed income, real estate and commodities asset classes for all of MASS’s multi-manager solutions. This change is effective May 1, 2023.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management manages approximately $323 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022 in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors, drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals. Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for eight consecutive years, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business.

