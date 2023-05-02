Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
76.70 USD   +0.29%
08:36aBarbara Reinhard, CFA, named chief investment officer for Voya Investment Management's Multi Asset Strategies and Solutions platform
BU
04/27Voya Financial declares common and preferred stock dividends
BU
04/27Voya Financial, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Barbara Reinhard, CFA, named chief investment officer for Voya Investment Management's Multi Asset Strategies and Solutions platform

05/02/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Barbara Reinhard, CFA, has been named chief investment officer and head of Asset Allocation for Voya IM’s Multi Asset Strategies and Solutions (MASS) platform, effective Nov. 1, 2023. Reinhard will succeed Paul Zemsky, CFA, who will retire at the end of 2023. Reinhard will report to Matt Toms, global chief investment officer, Voya IM.

“Barbara is a seasoned investment professional with 30 years of investment experience. She is well respected both within our industry and with our clients,” said Toms. “Since joining Voya seven years ago as head of asset allocation for MASS, Barbara has been a key driver of alpha and risk management for our multi-asset platform and has both attracted and developed a strong team of talented investment professionals.

“In the nearly 20 years since Paul founded the MASS team, it has grown to over $31 billion in assets. In addition, Paul has served as a mentor to many of our employees and has been instrumental in the creation and evolution of Voya IM’s award-winning culture. I know our MASS team will build upon the success and client-centric commitment to delivering results that was started by Paul,” added Toms.

Reinhard joined Voya IM in 2016 and most recently served as head of asset allocation. She is also a portfolio manager on Voya IM’s target date and multi-asset strategies. Prior to joining Voya IM, Reinhard was a managing director and chief investment officer in Credit Suisse's private banking division.

“We are focused on the needs of our clients and investing in our firm. Equally important, we want to prioritize the continuity of our portfolio management teams while elevating the next generation of our leaders — both of which we have done today,” said Toms.

Voya IM also announced today that Lanyon Blair, CFA, CAIA, head of manager research and selection, will join Reinhard as a named portfolio manager on the firm’s target date and multi-asset strategies. Blair joined Voya IM in 2015 and is responsible for manager research and selection activities across equity, fixed income, real estate and commodities asset classes for all of MASS’s multi-manager solutions. This change is effective May 1, 2023.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management manages approximately $323 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022 in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors, drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals. Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for eight consecutive years, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business.

VOYA-IM


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 810 M - -
Net income 2023 831 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 7 530 M 7 530 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 070
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 76,70 $
Average target price 84,27 $
Spread / Average Target 9,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heather Lavallee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney Owen Martin Executive Chairman
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.24.74%7 530
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.44%99 382
UBS GROUP AG5.00%61 516
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.63%36 362
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-6.44%33 254
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-2.82%31 589
