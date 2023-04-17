Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Voya Financial, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:24 2023-04-17 pm EDT
74.88 USD   +0.18%
01:08pMichael Raneri joins Voya Financial as senior vice president and chief technology officer of Enterprise Digital & Data Solutions
BU
04/14Voya Financial Plans to Redeem Junior Subordinated Notes Due 2053
MT
04/14Voya Financial, Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michael Raneri joins Voya Financial as senior vice president and chief technology officer of Enterprise Digital & Data Solutions

04/17/2023 | 01:08pm EDT
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today it has hired Michael Raneri for the position of Senior Vice President (SVP) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Enterprise Digital & Data Solutions.

In this new role, Raneri will be responsible for elevating our innovation capabilities and commercial mindset, as well as driving integration across a variety of internal and external partners while ensuring measurable customer outcomes.

Raneri will report to Chief Information Officer (CIO) Santhosh Keshavan. As Voya continues to reimagine the future of work, Michael will be practicing a remote-working model from San Francisco, CA.

“Michael brings to the role his vast expertise in mobilizing high-performance leadership teams and facilitating the creative process of product development," said Keshavan. “With Michael’s leadership, the newly formed Enterprise Digital and Data team will unite to create a best-in-class experience for Voya’s clients and customers.”

Raneri joins Voya with more than three decades of impressive leadership experience across multiple industries. Most recently, Michael comes to Voya from AssetMark, where he was responsible for leading digital transformation and financial wellness initiatives.

“I am excited to join Voya Technology and honored to lead the new Enterprise Digital & Data team,” added Raneri. “I look forward to facilitating the creative process as we accelerate Voya’s digital and data capabilities.”

Michael received a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Sociology from Fairfield University and an Executive Management Certificate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Emerging Technology.

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of health, wealth and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a newly joined Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 825 M - -
Net income 2023 853 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,57x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 7 338 M 7 338 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 6 070
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 74,74 $
Average target price 83,93 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Heather Lavallee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rodney Owen Martin Executive Chairman
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.21.55%7 338
BLACKROCK, INC.-2.44%103 630
UBS GROUP AG13.14%67 590
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.1.58%37 098
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)1.85%37 073
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.62%32 536
