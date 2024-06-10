Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Tiffani Potesta will join the company July 8, 2024. Based in New York, Potesta will oversee all distribution aspects of Voya IM's institutional and intermediary business, including setting the strategic direction across U.S. and international sales, distribution strategy, product positioning, client service and relationship management. Potesta will report to Matt Toms, chief executive officer of Voya IM.

“We are pleased to announce Tiffani is joining Voya IM to lead our Distribution team,” said Toms. “Tiffani brings a great depth of experience across multiple facets of the industry, and I am confident that her expertise will benefit both our clients and Voya. We look forward to Tiffani’s leadership as we continue to strengthen our distribution of investment products and services globally in the institutional, sub-advisory and intermediary channels.”

Potesta has more than 20 years of leadership experience in the asset management industry where she spent most of her career designing and implementing business and distribution strategies, ensuring asset longevity, mitigating risk, and fostering revenue and client diversification. She joins Voya IM from Schroder Investment Management North America, where she held various leadership positions, most recently serving as chief strategy officer, head of Distribution. Previously, she held account management roles at Deutsche Bank, First Eagle Funds and Allianz Global Investors.

About Voya Investment Management

Voya Investment Management (IM) manages approximately $331 billion as of March 31, 2024, in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business.

