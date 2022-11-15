Advanced search
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
63.40 USD   -2.30%
04:39pVoya Equity Closed End Fund Declares Distribution
BU
09:01aAmid the war for talent, don't forget the retirement plan, Voya survey finds
BU
11/14Sector Update: Financial Stocks Ending Near Intra-Day Lows
MT
Voya Equity Closed End Fund Declares Distribution

11/15/2022 | 04:39pm EST
Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the monthly distribution on the common shares of one of its closed-end funds.

With respect to the Fund, the distribution will be paid on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 2, 2022. The ex-dividend date is December 1, 2022. The distribution per share for the Fund is as follows:

Fund

Distribution Per Share

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD)

$0.040

 

 

IGD intends to make regular monthly distributions based on the past and projected performance of the Fund. The amount of a Fund’s distribution may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of the Fund’s distributions may vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity securities in the portfolio. The Fund’s distributions will normally reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

The portion of the Fund's monthly distribution is estimated to come from the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated as a combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a return of capital. The tax character of the Fund's option strategy is largely determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in the underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.

IGD estimates that for the current fiscal year as of October 31, 2022, approximately 60% of each distribution is characterized as net investment income and 40% is characterized as return of capital.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Fund in this release are forward-looking statements. The Fund’s actual future results may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value in equity markets in general or the Fund’s investments specifically. Neither the Fund nor Voya Investment Management undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya® Investment Management
Voya Investment Management manages approximately $317 billion in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors, drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals. Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for seven consecutive years, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 176 M - -
Net income 2022 444 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 1,23%
Capitalization 6 306 M 6 306 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 86,9%
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather Lavallee President, CEO-Elect & Director
Michael Scott Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executives VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-2.14%6 306
BLACKROCK, INC.-19.05%111 317
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-20.55%71 502
UBS GROUP AG5.57%58 411
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-11.32%35 808
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-24.97%35 225