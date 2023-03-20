Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions

Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today the distributions on the common shares of three of its closed-end funds (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds").

The Fund distributions announced today include changes from distributions paid in prior periods and are implemented in an effort to align the Funds’ distributions with the long-term market environment. The Funds' management considered a number of factors before deciding to change a Fund's distribution, including general market outlook, the dividend yield expectations of the underlying equity portfolios and prevailing implied option volatilities.

With respect to each Fund, the distribution will be paid on April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 4, 2023. The ex-dividend date is April 3, 2023. The distribution per share for each Fund is as follows:

Fund Distribution Per Share Change from Previous Period Monthly Distributions Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGD) $0.040 $0.00 Quarterly Distributions Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE: IAE) $0.160 -$0.055 Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE: IHD) $0.135 -$0.045

Each Fund intends to make regular monthly/quarterly distributions based on the past and projected performance of each Fund. The amount of monthly/quarterly distributions may vary, depending on a number of factors. As portfolio and market conditions change, the rate of distributions on the common shares may change. There can be no assurance that a Fund will be able to declare a distribution in each period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The tax treatment and characterization of a Fund's distributions may vary significantly from time to time depending on the net investment income of the Fund and whether the Fund has realized gains or losses from its options strategy versus gain or loss realizations in the equity securities in the portfolio. Each Fund's distributions will normally reflect past and projected net investment income, and may include income from dividends and interest, capital gains and/or a return of capital.

The portion of each Fund's monthly/quarterly distributions estimated to come from the Fund's option strategy, for tax purposes, may be treated as a combination of long-term and short-term capital gains, and/or a return of capital. The tax character of each Fund's option strategy is largely determined by movements in, and gain and loss realizations in the underlying equity portfolio. Under certain conditions, federal tax regulations may also cause some or all of the return of capital to be taxed as ordinary income. The final tax characteristics of the distributions cannot be determined with certainty until after the end of the calendar year, and will be reported to shareholders at that time.

Monthly Distributions

IGD estimates that for the current fiscal year as of February 28, 2023, approximately 20% of each distribution is characterized as net investment income and 80% is characterized as return of capital.

Quarterly Distributions

IAE estimates that for the prior fiscal year as of December 31, 2022, approximately 26% of each distribution is characterized as net investment income and 74% is characterized as return of capital.

IHD estimates that for the prior fiscal year as of December 31, 2022 approximately 24% of each distribution is characterized as net investment income and 76% is characterized as return of capital.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in a Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses.

Certain statements made on behalf of the Funds in this release are forward-looking statements. The Funds actual future results may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including but not limited to a decline in value in equity markets in general or the Funds' investments specifically. Neither the Funds nor Voya Investment Management undertake any responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

This information should not be used as a basis for legal and/or tax advice. In any specific case, the parties involved should seek the guidance and advice of their own legal and tax counsel.

About Voya® Investment Management

Voya Investment Management manages approximately $321 billion in assets across public and private fixed income, equities, multi-asset solutions and alternative strategies for institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors, drawing on a 50-year legacy of active investing and the expertise of 300+ investment professionals. Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for eight consecutive years, Voya IM has cultivated a culture grounded in a commitment to understanding and anticipating clients’ needs, producing strong investment performance, and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion in its business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005200/en/