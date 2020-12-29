Log in
Voya Financial : Announces Adjustment to Exercise Price of Warrants Issued Pursuant to the Warrant Agreement, Dated May 7, 2013

12/29/2020 | 04:31pm EST
On December 28, 2020, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) paid a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”). As a consequence, the exercise price of the Warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock (the “Warrants”), issued pursuant to the Warrant Agreement dated May 7, 2013 (the “Warrant Agreement”), has been adjusted, in accordance with Section 6.01 of the Warrant Agreement, from $48.09 to $47.97 per share of Common Stock, for which a Warrant is exercisable. In accordance with Section 6.02 of the Warrant Agreement, the number of shares of Common Stock for which each Warrant is exercisable has been adjusted to 1.002458426. The foregoing adjustments are each effective as of December 28, 2020.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

© Business Wire 2020
