VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
Voya Financial : Gabriel Altbach Joins Voya Investment Management as a Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer

02/16/2021 | 08:16am EST
Voya Investment Management, the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that Gabriel Altbach has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Chief Marketing Officer. Altbach reports to Dina Santoro, Senior Managing Director and head of Product and Marketing Strategy.

Altbach leads a team of marketing professionals responsible for the development and implementation of Voya Investment Management’s brand and marketing strategy worldwide for institutional and intermediary channels with a focus on channel marketing and brand strategy, content development and activation, digital solutions, product marketing, and marketing operations.

“We’ve had tremendous growth over the last five years. Gabe’s familiarity with Voya, combined with his 20+ years of experience helping asset managers grow both domestically and internationally, will help our marketing initiatives fuel Voya Investment Management’s next stage of growth,” said Dina Santoro. “Gabe’s insights and creativity will be invaluable as we grow our platform, delivering hard to manufacture, differentiating solutions such as private credit, commercial real estate and securitized products to our clients.”

Before joining Voya, Altbach was President and head of North America for White Marble Marketing, Inc., a UK-based marketing consultancy for the asset management industry. In this role, he launched the company’s presence in the US with a focus on helping asset managers develop effective, cost-efficient, and innovative marketing strategies to drive commercial results. Previously, Altbach ran Asset Management Insights, LLC, a consultancy business he founded in 2017. Prior to that, he held senior roles at Pioneer Investments (and later at Amundi Asset Management, following its acquisition of Pioneer) including being based in Europe as head of Global Strategy and Marketing and as head of Marketing and Product Development for the US.

“I have long admired Voya Investment Management’s innovative and differentiated product capabilities, dedication to partnering with clients, and industry-leading culture,” Altbach commented. “I’m thrilled to be joining the firm’s talented marketing team and look forward to building on their excellent work and developing an innovative, collaborative marketing strategy that will help drive brand awareness and market share both in the US and internationally.”

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of December 31, 2020, more than $245 billion for affiliated and external institutions, financial intermediaries and individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management was named in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions and Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter @VoyaInvestments.

VOYA-IM


