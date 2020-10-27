Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Voya Financial, Inc.    VOYA

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Financial : Honors Hartsburg Teacher with Second-Place Unsung Heroes Program Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

“Stags Read” provides an opportunity for everyone to have easy and free access to books

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), a leading provider of retirement plans for educators, announced today that Nichole Folkman, a teacher in the Hartsburg-Emden School District in Hartsburg, Illinois, won the second-place grant award in the company’s annual Voya Unsung Heroes program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027006120/en/

Hartsburg, Illinois, teacher from Hartsburg-Emden School District (pictured in middle left) is awarded a grant for $12,000 as the second-place winner of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top left), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top middle), Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (center middle) and Greg Springfield, SVP, Sales - Division Manager (bottom) presented the check to Nichole Folkman via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Hartsburg-Emden School principle Jon Leslie (top right), and Hartsburg-Emden School District superintendent Terry Wisniewski (middle right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Hartsburg, Illinois, teacher from Hartsburg-Emden School District (pictured in middle left) is awarded a grant for $12,000 as the second-place winner of Voya’s Unsung Heroes program. Voya’s Braeden Mayrisch, Director, Social Impact (top left), Mark Jackowitz, SVP, Sales Management, Tax-Exempt Markets (top middle), Angela Harrell, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer (center middle) and Greg Springfield, SVP, Sales - Division Manager (bottom) presented the check to Nichole Folkman via a surprise virtual check presentation along with Hartsburg-Emden School principle Jon Leslie (top right), and Hartsburg-Emden School District superintendent Terry Wisniewski (middle right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the Voya Unsung Heroes program, Voya awards $2,000 grants to 50 K-12 educators across the country each year to support their innovative and creative teaching ideas. Voya also selects three top winners to receive additional funds. In its 20-plus years, the program has awarded more than $5 million in grants to educators across the United States.

As the second-place winner, Folkman receives $10,000 in addition to the $2,000 grant — bringing her total financial award to $12,000. This money will be used to help bring “Stags Read” to life in the Hartsburg-Emden School District.

“We are thrilled to recognize our nation’s educators who go above and beyond, even though the most challenging times, to make a difference in the lives of our leaders of tomorrow,” said Heather Lavallee, president of Tax Exempt Markets for Voya’s Retirement business. “For more than 20 years, Voya’s Unsung Heroes program has empowered educators, like Nichole, to bring innovative teaching ideas to life. We are honored to recognize her as our 2020 second-place winner and hope that she continues to be an example as she prepares our next generation of leaders for the 21st century workforce.”

Folkman’s innovative teaching idea, “Stags Read,” focuses on combining community and school resources to change access to books. The project will increase community reading and literacy by providing books to pre-school children, through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library; school children, through summer reading; adults, through Free Little Libraries; and book swaps at schools.

“Nichole has taken her passion for Literature and brought that to life in not only our schools but also our community,” said Hartsburg-Emden School District principle Jon Leslie. “She is an emergent leader in her field, and it's great to see her get this recognition.”

With the Voya grant, Folkman hopes to create a community where everyone has easy and free access to books. Working with the entire community and impacting the generations now will continue the impact for generations to come.

To learn more about this year’s winning projects, as well as those from previous years, visit Unsung Heroes (unsungheroes.com). Applications for the 2020 Voya Unsung Heroes awards are currently being accepted through the website until April 30, 2021.

Unsung Heroes is part of Voya Foundation’s signature program, Voya Teacher Voices. Voya Teacher Voices focuses on empowering teachers to become leaders by promoting the teaching career, recognizing high-achieving accomplishments, providing training opportunities and offering financial support to achieve their goals.

About Voya Foundation

Voya Foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life in communities where Voya Financial operates and its employees and customers live. Voya Foundation provides grants and establishes signature partnerships in the areas of financial literacy and children's education and fosters employee engagement to deepen our positive impact on the community. For more information, visit www.VoyaFoundation.com.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $606 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
03:01pVOYA FINANCIAL : Honors Hartsburg Teacher with Second-Place Unsung Heroes Progra..
BU
09:01aVOYA FINANCIAL : Austal USA Selects Voya as Service Provider for 401(k) and Non-..
BU
10/20VOYA FINANCIAL : Launches New Spanish-Language Experience for Retirement Plan Cu..
BU
10/16VOYA FINANCIAL : Mandy Harvey and Other Artists With Disabilities to Perform in ..
BU
10/15VOYA FINANCIAL : The National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares® Announce the..
BU
10/13VOYA FINANCIAL : Launches New Program to Boost Retirement Savings for Minority-O..
BU
10/09VOYA FINANCIAL : Lisa Landstein Joins Fellowship to Help Advance Racial Equity b..
BU
10/07VOYA FINANCIAL : Schedules Announcement of Third-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/06VOYA FINANCIAL : Recertified as a “Great Place to Work”
BU
09/30VOYA FINANCIAL : Brannigan Thompson Joins Ethisphere's Equity and Social Justice..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 433 M - -
Net income 2020 659 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 6 384 M 6 384 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 60,92 $
Last Close Price 50,59 $
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
Michael S. Smith Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-17.04%6 384
BLACKROCK, INC.23.77%94 882
UBS GROUP AG-8.43%44 278
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.19.03%32 920
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.02%32 548
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.71%22 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group