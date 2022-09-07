Voya Financial Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ 2022 List

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been included in the Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ 2022 list. This is Voya’s second time earning recognition on this prestigious list, this year coming in at 48th place. Earning a spot means that Voya Financial is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 85% of Voya Financial employees said Voya Financial is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Other notable results from the Great Place to Work survey include:

94 percent of employees say they feel good about the ways Voya contributes to the community.

92 percent of employees say that when you join Voya, you are made to feel welcome.

91 percent of employees say they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

“This achievement is a reflection of our people and the strong culture that we have created,” said Voya Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Together, we are proactively shaping the future of how we work – creating a meaningful employee experience that is supported by a work environment that we can all be proud of.”

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $644 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 176,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

