Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been included in the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ 2023 list. This is Voya’s third time earning recognition on this prestigious list, coming in at 37th place.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 191,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. In that survey, 88% of Voya employees said that Voya is a great place to work.

Other notable results from the survey include:

95 percent of employees say they feel good about the ways Voya contributes to the community.

93 percent of employees say that when you join Voya, you are made to feel welcome.

92 percent of employees say management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

“Our people make Voya a truly different kind of company and this recognition is a testament of our strong culture that they bring to life every day,” said Heather Lavallee, chief executive officer, Voya Financial. “The valuable input and feedback of our people positions us to best serve our clients, and we are committed to fostering an employee experience that makes everyone at Voya feel valued and cared for financially, physically and emotionally.”

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

For more information on the list, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/finance-insurance/2023.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

Great Place To Work® selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 191,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work® determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of more than 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work® on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

VOYA-CR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230908139728/en/