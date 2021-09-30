Log in
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

Voya Financial : announces adjustment to exercise price of warrants issued pursuant to the warrant agreement, dated May 7, 2013

09/30/2021
On Sept. 29, 2021, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) paid a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”). As a consequence, the exercise price of the Warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock (the “Warrants”), issued pursuant to the Warrant Agreement dated May 7, 2013 (the “Warrant Agreement”), has been adjusted, in accordance with Section 6.01 of the Warrant Agreement, from $47.73 to $47.62 per share of Common Stock for which a Warrant is exercisable. In accordance with Section 6.02 of the Warrant Agreement, the number of shares of Common Stock for which each Warrant is exercisable has been adjusted to 1.002359604. The foregoing adjustments are each effective as of Sept. 29, 2021.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 260 M - -
Net income 2021 2 148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,95x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 6 990 M 6 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 81,7%
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.4.78%6 990
BLACKROCK, INC.19.27%130 366
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.30.10%83 810
UBS GROUP AG20.85%56 147
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.41%45 819
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)24.67%45 429