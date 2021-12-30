Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Voya Financial announces adjustment to exercise price of warrants issued pursuant to the warrant agreement, dated May 7, 2013

12/30/2021 | 04:16pm EST
On Dec. 29, 2021, Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on its common stock, par value $0.01 per share (“Common Stock”). As a consequence, the exercise price of the Warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock (the “Warrants”), issued pursuant to the Warrant Agreement dated May 7, 2013 (the “Warrant Agreement”), has been adjusted, in accordance with Section 6.01 of the Warrant Agreement, from $47.62 to $47.48 per share of Common Stock for which a Warrant is exercisable. In accordance with Section 6.02 of the Warrant Agreement, the number of shares of Common Stock for which each Warrant is exercisable has been adjusted to 1.002864293. The foregoing adjustments are each effective as of Dec. 29, 2021.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $718 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 430 M - -
Net income 2021 1 861 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,54x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 7 377 M 7 377 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 76,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 66,46 $
Average target price 76,17 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executives VP
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.13.01%7 411
BLACKROCK, INC.26.08%140 040
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.48.21%93 667
UBS GROUP AG32.40%62 398
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)37.54%48 277
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.30.48%44 818