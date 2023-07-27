Board declares common and preferred stock dividends

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.40 per share for the third quarter of 2023. The common stock dividend is payable on Sept. 27, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 28, 2023.

“With businesses that center around our customers’ needs and that also generate high free cash flow, Voya remains both strategically and financially well positioned,” said Heather Lavallee, chief executive officer, Voya Financial. “The doubling of our common stock dividend to $0.40 per share demonstrates our confidence in our continued cash generation as well as our commitment to providing value to our shareholders. Our focus on being good stewards of shareholder capital will remain a priority, as will our commitment to achieving our broader growth plans.”

Voya’s board also declared a semi-annual dividend of $30.625 per share on the company’s Series A 6.125% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series A Preferred Stock”). The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. Both preferred stock dividends are payable on Sept. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 28, 2023.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727099216/en/