Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Financial declares common and preferred stock dividends

10/28/2021 | 04:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Board of directors increases common dividend to $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, up more than 20% from prior dividend level of $0.165 per share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The common stock dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29, 2021.

“The transformation of our company and increase in the strong free cash flows generated by our businesses has enabled us to provide further value for both our customers and our shareholders,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “The more than 20% increase in the common stock dividend that we’ve announced today provides a continued dividend yield of over 1%, and is yet another demonstration of our confidence in our businesses and our commitment to being good stewards of shareholder capital. The higher dividend will build upon our strong track record of returning capital to shareholders since our initial public offering in 2013.”

Voya also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The fourth-quarter 2021 Series B preferred stock dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29, 2021.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
10/27Voya awards $140,000 in grants to honor educators with innovative teaching programs
BU
10/27Mandy Harvey and other artists with disabilities to celebrate National Disability Emplo..
BU
10/25VOYA FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/25VOYA FINANCIAL : to hold third-quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Nov. 3 at 9 a.m. E..
BU
10/22VOYA FINANCIAL : to Administer Health Savings Accounts for American Bar Association's Reti..
MT
10/22VOYA FINANCIAL : selected as new Health Savings Account provider for ABA Retirement Funds ..
BU
10/22Voya Selects as New Health Savings Account Provider for ABA Retirement Funds Program
CI
10/21VOYA FINANCIAL : celebrates Futures and Options scholarship winners
BU
10/20THE FUTURE OF FINANCIAL WELLNESS : New Voya whitepaper provides actionable insights to sup..
BU
10/12VOYA FINANCIAL : schedules announcement of third-quarter 2021 results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 289 M - -
Net income 2021 1 937 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,49x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 7 745 M 7 745 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 77,3%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 68,28 $
Average target price 76,27 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.16.10%7 745
BLACKROCK, INC.29.11%139 414
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.44.26%95 387
UBS GROUP AG33.20%62 315
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)39.26%48 269
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.38.13%46 238