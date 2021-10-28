Voya Financial declares common and preferred stock dividends

Board of directors increases common dividend to $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021, up more than 20% from prior dividend level of $0.165 per share

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that its board of directors has declared a common stock dividend of $0.20 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The common stock dividend is payable on Dec. 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29, 2021.

“The transformation of our company and increase in the strong free cash flows generated by our businesses has enabled us to provide further value for both our customers and our shareholders,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “The more than 20% increase in the common stock dividend that we’ve announced today provides a continued dividend yield of over 1%, and is yet another demonstration of our confidence in our businesses and our commitment to being good stewards of shareholder capital. The higher dividend will build upon our strong track record of returning capital to shareholders since our initial public offering in 2013.”

Voya also announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $13.3750 per share on the company’s Series B 5.35% fixed-rate reset non-cumulative preferred stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), equivalent to $0.334375 per depositary share, each of which represents a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of Series B Preferred Stock. The fourth-quarter 2021 Series B preferred stock dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 29, 2021.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

