    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
11:47 2022-12-16 am EST
58.96 USD   -1.54%
07:55aBenefitfocus Says Antitrust Waiting Period for Pending Merger With Voya Financial Has Expired
MT
12/15Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
12/15Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions
BU
Voya Financial named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

12/16/2022 | 10:38am EST
Voya earns this recognition for seventh consecutive year

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), earning recognition as a sustainability top-performing company for the seventh consecutive year.

Since 1999, the DJSI has represented the gold standard for corporate sustainability and was the first global sustainability benchmark to track leading companies based on financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and using S&P DJSI’s robust index methodology. Out of the 33 companies in the diversified financial services industry invited to disclose data for the 2022 DJSI North America, Voya is one of only eight that were selected for inclusion in the index.

“As a purpose-driven company, our environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices center around providing everyone with opportunities for a better financial future, while also benefitting our investors, customers, communities and other key stakeholders,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “I’m proud of Voya’s intentional efforts to continually strengthen our culture, particularly around diversity, equity and inclusion. Our focus on our people, together with our commitment to serve our customers and communities with excellence, have been instrumental in earning a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the seventh consecutive year.”

Voya scored in the 95th percentile. The company scored highly in a number of key dimensions, including materiality, information security/cybersecurity, human rights, customer relationship management, environmental reporting and operational eco-efficiency.

More information about the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is available at https://www.voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.

About Voya Financial®
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 167 M - -
Net income 2022 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 5 819 M 5 819 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 86,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,88 $
Average target price 79,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather Lavallee President, CEO-Elect & Director
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executives VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-6.91%5 819
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.29%104 864
UBS GROUP AG1.74%57 248
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-26.37%52 182
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.62%35 758
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.4.26%33 469