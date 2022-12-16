Voya Financial named to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Voya earns this recognition for seventh consecutive year

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been named to the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), earning recognition as a sustainability top-performing company for the seventh consecutive year.

Since 1999, the DJSI has represented the gold standard for corporate sustainability and was the first global sustainability benchmark to track leading companies based on financially material environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and using S&P DJSI’s robust index methodology. Out of the 33 companies in the diversified financial services industry invited to disclose data for the 2022 DJSI North America, Voya is one of only eight that were selected for inclusion in the index.

“As a purpose-driven company, our environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices center around providing everyone with opportunities for a better financial future, while also benefitting our investors, customers, communities and other key stakeholders,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial. “I’m proud of Voya’s intentional efforts to continually strengthen our culture, particularly around diversity, equity and inclusion. Our focus on our people, together with our commitment to serve our customers and communities with excellence, have been instrumental in earning a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the seventh consecutive year.”

Voya scored in the 95th percentile. The company scored highly in a number of key dimensions, including materiality, information security/cybersecurity, human rights, customer relationship management, environmental reporting and operational eco-efficiency.

More information about the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices is available at https://www.voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.

