Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Voya Financial, Inc.    VOYA

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Financial : Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ 2021 List

03/25/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that it has been named to the Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ 2021 list. This marks the first time the company, which ranked 37 overall, made the highly competitive financial services and insurance group list.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 840,000 current employees of various companies across the U.S.

In the survey, almost nine in 10 (88%) Voya Financial employees said the organization is a great place to work. This favorability result outpaces the average U.S. company by approximately 30 percentage points (59% favorability).

“On behalf of everyone at Voya, we are honored to earn this recognition among the best in our industry,” said Voya Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. “Our inclusion is a credit to each and every Voya employee who contributes to our culture — and enables our company to be an employer of choice.”

Other notable results from the Great Place to Work survey include:

  • 92% of Voya Financial employees believe management is honest and ethical in its business practices.
  • 91% of employees feel people in the organization are given a lot of responsibility.
  • 93% of employees said they were made to feel welcome when they joined the company.
  • 95% of employees feel good about the way the company contributes to the community.

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or whatever role they play.

For more information on the list, please visit Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ 2021.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 14.8 million individual customers, workplace participants and institutions in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020. The company had $700 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Dec. 31, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company®. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 840,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

VOYA-IR

VOYA-CR


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
03:01pVOYA FINANCIAL  : Named to Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insur..
BU
03/24VOYA FINANCIAL  : helps higher education institutions benchmark health of retire..
BU
03/23VOYA FINANCIAL  : launches advisor managed accounts program
BU
03/18INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Voya Financial Converts/Exercises Derivative Securit..
MT
03/18VOYA FINANCIAL  : Introduces New Claims Model to Help American Workers Maximize ..
BU
03/15VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15VOYA FINANCIAL  : Announces New Operating Model to Advance Its Growth Strategy
BU
03/12VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12VOYA FINANCIAL  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Voya Financial's Price Target to $77 fr..
MT
03/10VOYA FINANCIAL  : Unison Risk Advisors Announces Launch of New Pooled Employer P..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 006 M - -
Net income 2021 1 574 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,81x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 7 648 M 7 648 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 68,54 $
Last Close Price 61,78 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.5.05%7 981
BLACKROCK, INC.-0.69%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.49%66 054
UBS GROUP AG19.65%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.62%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.11.33%39 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ