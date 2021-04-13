Voya Financial : PDF (opens in new window)

With a clear strategy and focus on serving the workplace and institutions, Voya Financial is taking a customer-centric approach to providing health, wealth and investment solutions that meet the growing needs of its clients. Voya is leveraging its award-winning culture - along with its unique perspective and approach - to deliver valuable solutions and outcomes for all of its stakeholders.
Percentage of normalized adjusted
Normalized adjusted operating earnings
operating earnings before income taxes by
per diluted share, after tax*
segment - year ended Dec. 31, 2020* **
$4.81
$4.22
21%
59% 21%
Retirement
Employee Benefits
2019 2020
Investment Management
*Excludes Corporate. Does not equal 100% due to rounding.
**Normalized adjusted operating earnings excludes (i) deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired and other intangibles unlocking; (ii) prepayment fees and alternative investment income above or below the company's long-term expectations; and (iii) stranded costs associated with the divestment of the Individual Life business and other closed blocks. More information on non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of Voya's fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 press release and investor supplement.
Letter to Shareholders
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
In my letter last year, I noted that the world was just beginning to experience the significant public health and economic consequences of COVID-19. Since then, the unprecedented global challenges presented by the pandemic have affected each of us in some way, whether it be financially, socially, mentally or physically.
Without a doubt, 2020 is a year that will long be remembered for many reasons. The significant hardships and loss of life that we have witnessed are both heartbreaking and, at times, overwhelming. This is why, I believe, putting first the needs of friends, family, neighbors, communities and colleagues has been paramount. While we have been shaken by what we have experienced together, there have also been moments in which we can take pride in our response to adversity. At Voya, we focused on what we could control and how we could make
a difference. Time and again, our 6,000 employees rose to the many challenges that the past year presented -and I'm proud of their actions and their initiative.
COVID-19
With the support of our employees, Voya was able to quickly shift to remote work arrangements in March. Over 95% of our employees continue to work remotely and are leveraging Voya's prior investments in technology to reach colleagues, clients and customers. Longer-term, a majority of our employees will either work remotely or will utilize a hybrid model, spending time both in one of our offices and remotely. We believe this model will give us greater flexibility and more opportunities to serve our clients how, when and where they want, as well as enhance our ability to recruit and retain the best talent.
For our clients, in April 2020, Voya became the first major retirement plan provider to announce that we would waive fees associated with coronavirus-related distributions, hardship distribution fees, and loan initiation fees for retirement plan participants. We also provided extended grace periods and flexible premium options for covered employees affected by furlough, temporary layoff, or a reduction in pay or hours due to COVID-19. We also launched - in partnership with SAVVI Financial - a COVID-19 Relief Planning Assistant that helps create a personalized, short-term financial plan for individuals financially impacted by COVID-19.
For our communities, we maintained a Voya employee benefit that provides 40 hours of paid time off for volunteer work to allow our employees to help their communities. We provided free online resources and phone access to financial professionals to all Americans. Our employees found new ways to volunteer virtually, and to give back during our Employee Giving Campaign. I'm proud that, in the face of financial hardship experienced by so many Americans last year, Voya employees donated a companywide annual record of $2.8 million in support of
communities across the country.Rodney O. Martin, Jr.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
1
Response to societal injustice
"There has never been a more important time, and a bigger opportunity, for companies to drive societal change than now."
In May 2020, a collective sense of pain, frustration, sadness and anger gripped the nation. The horrific death of George Floyd - and countless other disturbing instances of racism - was heartbreaking, and it was unacceptable. As One Voya, we came together, supported each other, and had conversations that were raw, real and honest. We listened, and actively committed to take action - internally and externally.
Since then, we established our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force - which includes people from across our businesses and functional areas who are working together to identify how we can drive positive change, within our organization and across society. We also launched our Just Right Advantage Program - which is dedicated to helping minority, women, veteran, disability, and LGBTQ-owned businesses by supporting their business growth and resiliency, and providing support to help their employees save and better prepare for retirement. We are also partnering with leading organizations like CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion and the Ethisphere Institute, to drive meaningful change on a societal level.
Unfortunately, despite all that we witnessed last year, we continue to see acts of hate against people simply because of their ethnic background. It is important that Voya - and all businesses - advocate for change now. There has never been a more important
time, and a bigger opportunity, for companies to drive societal change than now.
Advancing our brand, leveraging our culture
During the year, our strong culture continued to help us win new business and build stronger relationships with our customers and clients. A sample of the recent honors that Voya has earned can be seen in the pages that follow, including:
For the eighth consecutive year, we earned recognition as one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical
Companies - and as one of only five honorees in the financial services category.
We were recognized on Barron's list of the 2021 100 Most Sustainable Companies, ranking No. 5 overall, and, for the third year in a row, we were the highest-ranked financial services firm.
Once again, we were named as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion," earning 100% on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), a benchmark tool for disability inclusion in the workplace.
At the same time, Voya has continued to benefit from its strong brand, which has become well-known to our customers since its launch in 2014. During 2020, we maintained greater brand awareness than all of our core competitors - and we continue to be the No. 1 brand associated with retirement. We also set new highs across all tracked brand metrics, including brand opinion and interest in doing business with Voya.
Delivering growth and strong returns
Voya's operational, cultural, social and other accomplishments from 2020 are most certainly worth recognizing, but equally noteworthy is the financial progress that we made last year, including a 14% increase in normalized adjusted operating earnings per share compared with 2019. We also achieved strong organic growth in all of our businesses:
In Retirement, full-year 2020 full-service recurring deposits increased 6.9% in 2020 compared with 2019 and reached $11.1 billion. In total, we added roughly half a million new retirement plan participants and $26 billion in recurring deposits into retirement plans that we administer last year, and we became the No. 1 provider in plan assets serving the government market1.
In Investment Management, we generated $8.4 billion in positive net flows in 2020 (excluding our divested annuities businesses and sub-advisor replacements) - this represented 5% organic growth, exceeded our target of 2% to 4%, and was driven by the strength of our Institutional asset management expertise and investment performance.
¹ Secure Retirement Institute® (SRI®) 3Q 2020 Not-For-Profit Markets survey of 23 participating companies, Voya Financial® ranks No.1 in Government 457/401(a) assets as of Sept. 30, 2020. Growth calculated comparing Sept. 30, 2020, vs. Sept. 30, 2019, assets under administration.
2
In Employee Benefits, we grew in-force premiums 6.7% in 2020 compared with the prior-year period - this was achieved as a result of the growing demand for our protection solutions, particularly supplemental health products, while also maintaining pricing discipline. Voya's rank in new supplemental health product sales increased from 6th to 4th in 20202.
At the same time, we continued to build upon our record of being good stewards of shareholder capital. We increased our common stock dividend by 10% and repurchased more than $500 million of our shares in 2020, bringing the total amount of shares repurchased since our IPO to more than $6.5 billion.
Collectively, these achievements would be worth recognizing in any year, but are particularly noteworthy given the many economic challenges, business disruptions and equity market fluctuations we experienced in 2020.
We began 2021 by completing the sale of our Individual Life and non- retirement legacy annuities businesses. We also announced the sale of the independent financial planning channel of Voya Financial Advisors. These transactions represent the culmination of the strategy we have pursued over the past several years to simplify our company; focus on higher- growth, capital-light businesses; and drive strong shareholder returns.
Number of institutional and
individual customers
(in millions)
14.8
13.8
Credit for all that we have achieved is due to many: our customers, our
business partners, our employees and, of course, our shareholders.
And guiding us along the way has been a diverse and talented board of
2019
2020
directors. I would be remiss if I did not recognize the many contributions
made by Barry Griswell, a Voya director who passed away last year. From
Voya's initial public offering in 2013, Barry was there with us providing invaluable guidance and challenging us with his more than four decades of experience in financial services. Barry also was a passionate proponent of our commitment to diversity and inclusion - as well as our focus on serving the communities in which we live and work. Barry's support of philanthropic causes that positively impacted people and communities across the country changed lives - and we are grateful for his lasting impact on Voya.
Our focus going forward
As we look ahead, Voya is very well positioned to continue to advance our strategy and focus on meeting the needs of our workplace and institutional clients. There is strong and growing demand among employers for support, guidance and a comprehensive perspective on addressing Americans' financial wellness needs. Last month, we announced a new operating model designed to increase our customer-centric focus on delivering health, wealth and investment solutions that will meet this demand and, in so doing, achieve our earnings growth objectives. We believe Voya is in a unique and enviable position to help our clients succeed and capitalize on this growth opportunity. We are as committed as ever to working tirelessly for our clients and our communities - and our employees are eager to help us create a better financial future for all.
I'm grateful for your support and partnership during 2020. I'm excited about the growth potential before us. And I'm delighted to have you join us on our journey in the year ahead and beyond.
Sincerely,
Rodney O. Martin, Jr.
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
Voya Financial, Inc.
April 13, 2021
2 LIMRA, Total Supplemental Health New Sales Annualized Premium, Year-End 2019 compared with Q3 2020.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Voya Financial Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:14:00 UTC.