Voya Financial : PDF (opens in new window)

Letter to Shareholders

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

In my letter last year, I noted that the world was just beginning to experience the significant public health and economic consequences of COVID-19. Since then, the unprecedented global challenges presented by the pandemic have affected each of us in some way, whether it be financially, socially, mentally or physically.

Without a doubt, 2020 is a year that will long be remembered for many reasons. The significant hardships and loss of life that we have witnessed are both heartbreaking and, at times, overwhelming. This is why, I believe, putting first the needs of friends, family, neighbors, communities and colleagues has been paramount. While we have been shaken by what we have experienced together, there have also been moments in which we can take pride in our response to adversity. At Voya, we focused on what we could control and how we could make

a difference. Time and again, our 6,000 employees rose to the many challenges that the past year presented -and I'm proud of their actions and their initiative.

COVID-19

With the support of our employees, Voya was able to quickly shift to remote work arrangements in March. Over 95% of our employees continue to work remotely and are leveraging Voya's prior investments in technology to reach colleagues, clients and customers. Longer-term, a majority of our employees will either work remotely or will utilize a hybrid model, spending time both in one of our offices and remotely. We believe this model will give us greater flexibility and more opportunities to serve our clients how, when and where they want, as well as enhance our ability to recruit and retain the best talent.

For our clients, in April 2020, Voya became the first major retirement plan provider to announce that we would waive fees associated with coronavirus-related distributions, hardship distribution fees, and loan initiation fees for retirement plan participants. We also provided extended grace periods and flexible premium options for covered employees affected by furlough, temporary layoff, or a reduction in pay or hours due to COVID-19. We also launched - in partnership with SAVVI Financial - a COVID-19 Relief Planning Assistant that helps create a personalized, short-term financial plan for individuals financially impacted by COVID-19.

For our communities, we maintained a Voya employee benefit that provides 40 hours of paid time off for volunteer work to allow our employees to help their communities. We provided free online resources and phone access to financial professionals to all Americans. Our employees found new ways to volunteer virtually, and to give back during our Employee Giving Campaign. I'm proud that, in the face of financial hardship experienced by so many Americans last year, Voya employees donated a companywide annual record of $2.8 million in support of

communities across the country.Rodney O. Martin, Jr.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer