Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Financial : recertified as a “Great Place to Work”

09/30/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voya has earned certification for six consecutive years

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work® — the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures — for the sixth consecutive year (2016-2021). This year, 85% of surveyed employees said it’s a great place to work – 59% higher than the average U.S. company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005755/en/

“Voya’s recertification as a Great Place to Work reflects our shared commitment to build and maintain a culture of inclusion and achievement for our colleagues, clients and communities,” said Chairman and CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr.

Voya Financial earned this recertification based on ratings provided by more than 1,700 of its employees in a survey administered by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Highlights from the survey results include:

  • 94 percent of employees say they feel good about the ways Voya contributes to the community.
  • 92 percent of employees say that when you join Voya, you are made to feel welcome.
  • 91 percent of employees say they are able to take time off from work when they think it's necessary.

Since 1992, Great Place to Work® have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Voya Financial’s full results are available at https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/5003453.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
02:01pVOYA FINANCIAL : recertified as a “Great Place to Work”
BU
10:03aVOYA FINANCIAL : Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more criti..
BU
09/17BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : and Wilshire Expand Access to BNY Mellon Custom Target ..
PR
09/15VOYA FINANCIAL : Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
BU
09/15VOYA FINANCIAL : strongly supports the ABLE Employment Flexibility Act
BU
09/08VOYA FINANCIAL RELEASES 2020-2021 IM : “Together in Action”
BU
08/19DOMA : Names Mike Smith Chief Accounting Officer
MT
08/19VOYA FINANCIAL : Credit Suisse Raises Voya Financial's PT to $82 from $78 After Q2 Beat; K..
MT
08/18VOYA FINANCIAL : Insiders Make Significant Stock Sales in Voya Financial (VOYA) Shares Ext..
MT
08/18VOYA FINANCIAL : offers enhanced critical illness insurance
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 260 M - -
Net income 2021 2 148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,95x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 6 990 M 6 990 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 61,62 $
Average target price 75,64 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.4.78%6 990
BLACKROCK, INC.19.27%130 366
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.30.10%83 810
UBS GROUP AG20.85%56 147
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.41%45 819
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)24.67%45 429