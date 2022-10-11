Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
63.21 USD   -1.25%
10/10Voya Financial honored at Medgar Evers College Legends and Legacy Inauguration Scholarship Gala
BU
10/07Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Voya Financial to $74 From $70, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
10/05Voya Financial recertified as a “Great Place to Work”
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Voya Financial schedules announcement of third-quarter 2022 results

10/11/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on its financial results for the third-quarter 2022 on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. ET. Voya will issue a press release announcing the company’s financial results for the third-quarter 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

When issued, the press release, along with the company’s investor supplement and analyst presentation for the third-quarter 2022, will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com.

The conference call webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be streamed live on the company’s investor relations website at investors.voya.com. Please access the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available at investors.voya.com starting at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, 2022.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $644 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
10/10Voya Financial honored at Medgar Evers College Legends and Legacy Inauguration Scholars..
BU
10/07Piper Sandler Adjusts Price Target on Voya Financial to $74 From $70, Reiterates Overwe..
MT
10/05Voya Financial recertified as a “Great Place to Work”
BU
10/04Matt Toms appointed first global chief investment officer of Voya Investment Management
BU
09/30Voya Financial announces adjustment to exercise price of warrants issued pursuant to th..
BU
09/30Voya Financial Shares Rise After Piper Sandler Upgrade
MT
09/30Piper Sandler Upgrades Voya Financial to Overweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target ..
MT
09/27Voya Financial joins the United Nations Global Compact
BU
09/22Fed up!
MS
09/22Raymond James Starts Voya Financial at Strong Buy with $84 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 183 M - -
Net income 2022 373 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 6 268 M 6 268 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Voya Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 64,01 $
Average target price 77,20 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather Lavallee President, CEO-Elect & Director
Michael Scott Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executives VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-3.47%6 268
BLACKROCK, INC.-40.41%82 250
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-27.28%63 241
UBS GROUP AG-11.91%47 120
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-32.49%31 686
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-9.53%29 518