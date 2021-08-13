Log in
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Voya Financial : to present at the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

08/13/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that Michael Smith, vice chairman and chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, Sep. 9, 2021 at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw81/voya/1695123. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), provides health, wealth and investment solutions that enable its approximately 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients to achieve their financial wellness goals with confidence. With a vision to be America’s Retirement Company®, Voya’s products, solutions and digital capabilities help create a better financial future for all. Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $721 billion in total assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2021. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; as the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-IR VOYA-CF


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 234 M - -
Net income 2021 2 051 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,44x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 7 572 M 7 572 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 77,3%
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael S. Smith Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer
Nancy Ferrara Executive VP-Operations & Continuous Improvement
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.13.50%7 572
BLACKROCK, INC.27.30%139 798
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.36.39%89 065
UBS GROUP AG25.70%59 037
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.43.46%48 925
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)29.05%47 380