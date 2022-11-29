Advanced search
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
11/29/2022
64.11 USD   +0.90%
04:32pVoya Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference
BU
09:03aVoya celebrates success of 24/7 chatbot and emerging artificial intelligence capabilities
BU
11/22Voya supports DOL's final ruling on ESG investing in retirement plans
BU
Voya Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

11/29/2022 | 04:32pm EST
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer; Heather Lavallee, president and CEO-elect; and Michael Katz, executive vice president, finance, are scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1586462&tp_key=1b943829f0&tp_special=8 .Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 167 M - -
Net income 2022 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 6 174 M 6 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 86,9%
Duration : Period :
Technical Analysis Chart
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 63,54 $
Average target price 79,67 $
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather Lavallee President, CEO-Elect & Director
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executives VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-4.18%6 174
BLACKROCK, INC.-21.23%108 317
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.90%71 617
UBS GROUP AG5.33%58 109
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.87%36 211
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.10.19%34 665