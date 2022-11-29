Voya Financial to present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer; Heather Lavallee, president and CEO-elect; and Michael Katz, executive vice president, finance, are scheduled to participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1586462&tp_key=1b943829f0&tp_special=8 .Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

