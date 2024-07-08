Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) announced today that William J. Mullaney has been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective July 5, 2024.

Mullaney has nearly 40 years of experience across the retirement, life, annuities and insurance industries. Most recently, he served as a managing director in Deloitte Consulting’s Insurance practice, advising on a wide range of business, insurance and retirement topics. Previously, he was president of MetLife, Inc.’s U.S. business where he led the firm’s retirement and insurance businesses in the U.S. As a board member at Voya, he will serve on the Audit, Technology, Innovation and Operations Committee and the Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Bill to our board of directors,” said Heather Lavallee, CEO, Voya Financial. “Bill brings extensive experience from across our industry, where he has distinguished himself as a leader of innovative business and customer solutions. I look forward to Bill’s counsel, which I am confident will be a great support as we continue our exciting path to advance Voya’s growth strategy.”

Mullaney currently serves as a member of the board of directors at Automobile Association of America Northeast Club and FINEOS Corporation (OTCMKTS: FNCHF). Mullaney previously served on the board of directors for the: Insurance Information Institute; Insurance Institute for Highway Safety; and Property and Casualty Insurers of America. He was previously the chair of the New York Blood Center’s Volunteer Leadership Campaign.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s degree in business administration from Pace University and has a Chartered Life Underwriter designation from The American College.

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of benefits, savings and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with approximately 9,000 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: “Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life.” Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 15.2 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company and a leading benefits administration provider, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by engaging directly with over 12 million employees in the U.S. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

