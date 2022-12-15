Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOYA   US9290891004

VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.

(VOYA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:44 2022-12-15 pm EST
60.13 USD   -2.60%
01:01pVoya extends service relationship with the Bass Pro Group retirement savings program
BU
12/12Voya Investment Management Named to Pensions & Investments Magazine's "2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management" List for the Eighth Consecutive Year
BU
12/07Transcript : Voya Financial, Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference, Dec-07-2022 01:00 PM
CI
Voya extends service relationship with the Bass Pro Group retirement savings program

12/15/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been retained as the recordkeeper and service provider for the Bass Pro Group, LLC, 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Bass Pro Group is a privately held American retailer that specializes in hunting, fishing, camping and other related outdoor recreation merchandise. Voya’s relationship with Bass Pro Group began four years ago and was extended in October of this year. The Bass Pro Group, LLC, 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan is a defined contribution plan that allows plan participants to direct the investment of their retirement accounts. This is a large market client for Voya, and the workplace retirement plan supports more than 10,000 individuals.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Voya for our 401(k) recordkeeping services,” said Milt Ehly, director, Total Rewards, at Bass Pro Shops. “Throughout our relationship, Voya has provided great support, providing analytics and insights to help target information and communications with our participants. And now with the addition of their new personalized enrollment guidance experience, we can provide even more direction on financial wellness to our Outfitters to help them make choices about their health, emergency savings and retirement decisions.”

As part of its commitment to advancing a secure financial future for all individuals, Voya will provide plan members with access to its industry-leading educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® interactive and educational participant website experience and access to the company’s Financial Wellness experience that can help inform, engage and encourage positive action. Participants within the Bass Pro Group 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan will also have access to Voya’s personalized enrollment guidance experience, helping employees optimize their household spending across health insurance benefits, emergency savings and saving for retirement.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Bass Pro Group and to be able to support their Outfitters with some of our latest and innovative solutions to help them on their journey to retirement,” added Bill Harmon, chief client officer at Voya Financial. “At Voya, we are committed to the level of service and support we offer our customers. As a result, our teams are fully committed to working together to help the Outfitters within the Bass Pro Group 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan prepare for greater outcomes in their future.”

Voya is uniquely positioned in the market to serve retirement plans of all sizes and across all segments. As an industry leader focused on the delivery of workplace benefits, savings and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-RET
VOYA-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 167 M - -
Net income 2022 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 5 998 M 5 998 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 86,9%
Technical analysis trends VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 61,73 $
Average target price 79,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather Lavallee President, CEO-Elect & Director
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executives VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-6.91%5 998
BLACKROCK, INC.-20.91%106 867
UBS GROUP AG4.54%59 169
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.62%36 324
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.6.72%34 259
STATE STREET CORPORATION-14.10%29 315