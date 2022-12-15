Voya extends service relationship with the Bass Pro Group retirement savings program

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has been retained as the recordkeeper and service provider for the Bass Pro Group, LLC, 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Bass Pro Group is a privately held American retailer that specializes in hunting, fishing, camping and other related outdoor recreation merchandise. Voya’s relationship with Bass Pro Group began four years ago and was extended in October of this year. The Bass Pro Group, LLC, 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan is a defined contribution plan that allows plan participants to direct the investment of their retirement accounts. This is a large market client for Voya, and the workplace retirement plan supports more than 10,000 individuals.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Voya for our 401(k) recordkeeping services,” said Milt Ehly, director, Total Rewards, at Bass Pro Shops. “Throughout our relationship, Voya has provided great support, providing analytics and insights to help target information and communications with our participants. And now with the addition of their new personalized enrollment guidance experience, we can provide even more direction on financial wellness to our Outfitters to help them make choices about their health, emergency savings and retirement decisions.”

As part of its commitment to advancing a secure financial future for all individuals, Voya will provide plan members with access to its industry-leading educational tools and resources. These include Voya’s myOrangeMoney® interactive and educational participant website experience and access to the company’s Financial Wellness experience that can help inform, engage and encourage positive action. Participants within the Bass Pro Group 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan will also have access to Voya’s personalized enrollment guidance experience, helping employees optimize their household spending across health insurance benefits, emergency savings and saving for retirement.

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the Bass Pro Group and to be able to support their Outfitters with some of our latest and innovative solutions to help them on their journey to retirement,” added Bill Harmon, chief client officer at Voya Financial. “At Voya, we are committed to the level of service and support we offer our customers. As a result, our teams are fully committed to working together to help the Outfitters within the Bass Pro Group 401(k) Retirement Savings Plan prepare for greater outcomes in their future.”

Voya is uniquely positioned in the market to serve retirement plans of all sizes and across all segments. As an industry leader focused on the delivery of workplace benefits, savings and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

