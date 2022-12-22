Advanced search
12/22/2022
60.85 USD   -2.31%
Voya identified by Newsweek as one of "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity"
BU
12/19Voya Financial : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
12/19Voya Financial, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Voya identified by Newsweek as one of “America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity”

12/22/2022 | 04:39pm EST
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is pleased to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity.”

The distinction is yet another example of Voya’s commitment to fostering a work environment where people's differences are understood, valued and intentionally pursued. Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights used publicly available data, interviews with HR professionals and 350,000 reviews from a diverse pool of U.S. employees to develop the list. In the end, Voya was among the companies across six main economic sectors that employees said truly respect and value different kinds of people.

“At Voya, diversity is not simply accepted, but celebrated,” said Kevin Silva, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Voya Financial. “We’re proud that this daily effort to respect and value people’s differences has stood out to HR professionals and members of the workforce as a whole.”

More information about America's Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity is available at https://www.voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that enable a better financial future for its clients, customers and society. Serving the needs of 14.3 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya has approximately 6,000 employees and had $711 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2022. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

VOYA-CR VOYA-IR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 164 M - -
Net income 2022 448 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 6 053 M 6 053 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 5 970
Free-Float 86,9%
Managers and Directors
Rodney Owen Martin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Heather Lavallee President, CEO-Elect & Director
Donald C. Templin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Santhosh Keshavan Chief Information Officer & Executives VP
David K. Zwiener Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA FINANCIAL, INC.-6.06%6 053
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.47%107 080
UBS GROUP AG5.18%59 322
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-30.37%49 408
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-22.90%36 195
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.77%33 312