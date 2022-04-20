Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
  News
  Summary
    IGD   US92912T1007

VOYA GLOBAL EQUITY DIVIDEND AND PREMIUM OPPORTUNITY FUND

(IGD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/20 04:00:02 pm EDT
5.880 USD   +0.17%
04/18Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend, to Be Paid on May 16, 2022
CI
03/16VOYA GLOBAL EQUITY DIVIDEND AND PREMIUM OPPORTUNITY FUND : Consolidated Dividend Press Release 3.15.22 IGD, IAE, IHD
PU
03/14VOYA GLOBAL EQUITY DIVIDEND AND PREMIUM OPPORTUNITY FUND : March 15, 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund : April 18, 2022

04/20/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
April 18, 2022

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's monthly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2022 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2023.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on April 18, 2022 is comprised of approximately 32% net investment income and 68% return of capital.

SEC19-IGD-04182022

Disclaimer

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,7 M - -
Net income 2021 20,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,80 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 8,78%
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
EV / Sales 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales 2021 31,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,87
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Michael Allyn Bell Chief Executive Officer
Dina Santoro President & Trustee
Todd Modic Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Assistant Secretary
Colleen Dolan Baldwin Chairman
Kevin M. Gleason Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOYA GLOBAL EQUITY DIVIDEND AND PREMIUM OPPORTUNITY FUND-5.48%558
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.81%10 856
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.9.22%6 501
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.78%4 516
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED1.49%4 398
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION0.12%3 295