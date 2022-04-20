Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund : April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's monthly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2022 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2023.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on April 18, 2022 is comprised of approximately 32% net investment income and 68% return of capital.