  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGD   US92912T1007

VOYA GLOBAL EQUITY DIVIDEND AND PREMIUM OPPORTUNITY FUND

(IGD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-17 pm EST
5.450 USD   -0.18%
05:59pVoya Global Equity Dividend And Premium Opportunity Fund : February 15, 2023
PU
02/15Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on March 15, 2023
CI
01/17Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on February 15, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund : February 15, 2023

02/17/2023 | 05:59pm EST
February 15, 2023

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's monthly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2022 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2023.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on February 15, 2023 is comprised of approximately 17% net investment income and 83% return of capital.

SEC19-IGD-02152023

Disclaimer

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 22:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
