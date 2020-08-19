Log in
Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund : August 17, 2020

08/19/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

August 17, 2020

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

DISTRIBUTION NOTICE - We are providing shareholders of the Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (the "Fund") with an estimate of the source of the Fund's monthly distribution as required by current securities laws. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. NO ACTION IS REQUIRED ON YOUR PART. These estimates may, and likely will, vary over time based on the investment activities of the Fund and changes in the value of its portfolio investments. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after December 31, 2020 and reported to you on Form 1099-DIV early in 2021.

The Fund estimates that the distribution payable on August 17, 2020 is comprised of approximately 100% return of capital.

SEC-19-IID-08172020

Disclaimer

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 21:39:00 UTC
