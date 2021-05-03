Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Voya Prime Rate Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPR   US92913A1007

VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST

(PPR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 05/03 03:42:41 pm
4.59 USD   +0.44%
03:34pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : PPR - $.0070 April Dividend
BU
04/01VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : PPR - $.0110 March Dividend
BU
03/31VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : Press Release 04/01/2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Voya Prime Rate Trust : PPR - $.0070 April Dividend

05/03/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE: PPR), a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, declared a monthly dividend of 0.70 cent per share on April 30, 2021, payable on May 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 10, 2021. This represents the 396th consecutive monthly dividend since the Trust’s inception in May 1988.

The following is the annualized distribution rate calculation based on the declared dividend for the month, Net Asset Value (“NAV”) at month-end and the month-end NYSE composite closing price (“Market”).

Annualized Period-end Distribution Rate

DIVIDEND

NAV

MARKET

April 30, 2021

$.0070

1.73%

1.87%

The Trust's investment objective is to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital.

The Trust is managed by Voya Investments, LLC and sub-advised by Voya Investment Management Co. LLC, and its shares are distributed by Voya Investments Distributor, LLC. The adviser, the sub-adviser and the distributor are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA). The Trust’s operations are based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Distribution Rates are calculated by annualizing dividends declared during the period (i.e., divide the monthly dividend amount by the number of days in the related month and multiply by the number of days in the fiscal year) and then dividing the resulting annualized dividend by the month-ending NAV (in the case of NAV) or the month-end closing price on the NYSE composite (in the case of Market). The distribution rate is based solely on actual dividends and distributions, which are made at the discretion of management. The distribution rate may or may not include all investment income, and ordinarily will not include capital gains.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment in the Trust will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Principal Risk Factor(s): The Trust invests primarily in below investment grade, floating rate senior loans that carry a higher than normal risk that borrowers may default in the timely payment of principal and interest on their loans, which would likely cause the value of the Trust’s Common Shares to decrease. Changes in short-term market interest rates will directly affect the yield on the Trust’s Common Shares. If such rates fall, the Trust’s yield will also fall. If interest rate spreads on Trust’s loans decline in general, the yield on the Trust’s loans will fall and the value of the Trust’s loans may decrease. When short-term market interest rates rise, because of the lag between changes in such short term rates and the resetting of the floating rates on loans in the Trust’s portfolio, the impact of rising rates will be delayed to the extent of such lag. Because of the limited secondary market for floating rate senior bank loans, the Trust’s ability to sell its loans in a timely fashion and/or at a favorable price may be limited. An increase in the demand for loans may adversely affect the rate of interest payable on new loans acquired by the Trust, and it may also increase the price of loans purchased by the Trust in the secondary market. A decrease in the demand for loans may adversely affect the price of loans in the Trust’s portfolio, which would cause the Trust’s NAV to decrease. The Trust’s use of leverage through borrowings or issuance of preferred shares can adversely affect the yield on the Trust’s Common Shares. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its assets in loans to borrowers in countries outside of the U.S. and Canada. Investment in foreign borrowers involves special risks, including potentially less rigorous accounting requirements, differing legal systems and potential political, social and economic adversity. The Trust may invest up to 15% of its assets in loans that are denominated in certain foreign currencies, however, the Trust will engage in currency exchange transactions to seek to hedge, as closely as practicable, 100% of the economic impact to the Trust arising from foreign currency fluctuations. Other risks include but are not limited to: Borrowings; Preferred Shares; Diversification Risks; and Concentration Risks. Investors should consult the Trust’s prospectus and Statement of Additional Information for a more detailed discussion of the Trust’s risks.

Voya Investments Distributor, LLC · 230 Park Ave, New York, NY 10169


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST
03:34pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : PPR - $.0070 April Dividend
BU
04/01VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : PPR - $.0110 March Dividend
BU
03/31VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : Press Release 04/01/2021
PU
03/28VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : March 2021
PU
03/25VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : The Board of Trustees of Voya Prime Rate Trust Selects ..
BU
03/25VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : Board Appoints New Advisor For PPR
PU
03/02VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : Press Release 03/01/2021
PU
03/01VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : PPR - $.0108 February Dividend
BU
02/25VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : Announces Change to Record Date for Determining Shareho..
BU
02/25VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST  : January 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 65,5 M - -
Net income 2020 10,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 72,6x
Yield 2020 6,16%
Capitalization 557 M 557 M -
EV / Sales 2019 15,5x
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST
Duration : Period :
Voya Prime Rate Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,57 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Allyn Bell Chief Executive Officer
Dina Santoro President
Todd Modic Chief Financial Officer, SVP & Assistant Secretary
Kevin M. Gleason Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP
Jonathan Nash Chief Investment Risk Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOYA PRIME RATE TRUST2.24%557
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION13.97%8 419
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND14.55%4 018
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION48.80%3 115
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.75%2 619
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.25.54%2 573
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ